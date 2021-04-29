Only one team has traded its original draft picks more than the Rams since 2016

If you’ve been a Rams fan for the last five years or so, you’ve probably learned that Les Snead is never afraid to trade his draft picks. He’s always looking to make moves, be it by moving down in the draft or by sending picks to other teams for proven players such as Brandin Cooks, Sammy Watkins, Jalen Ramsey and Austin Corbett.

But how does his history of trading draft picks stack up to the rest of the NFL. Unsurprisingly, he’s up there near the top. According to Nick Korte of Over The Cap, the Rams have made the second-most trades involving original draft picks since 2016.

They’ve made 36 such trades, fewer than only Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Might as well tweet all trades of original picks since 2016, regardless of round. Most:

1. NE (42)

2. LAR (36)

T-3. SF/SEA (33)

5. KC (32)

6. MIA (30)

7. PHI (29)

8. CLE (28) Fewest:

32. LAC (4)(!)

T-30. JAX/NYG (12)

T-28. CIN/GB (14)

T-26. PIT/DAL (15)

25. DET (16) — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 29, 2021

This list doesn’t include trading picks that were acquired in other trades, so it doesn’t even account for 2019 when the Rams traded back three times before drafting Taylor Rapp in the second round.

The Chargers’ number of trades (4) is stunningly low, eight fewer than the next-closest teams. That’s not even one trade per year, while the Rams are averaging six per year, if you include 2021.