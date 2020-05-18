Would you like to get more angry than you already are, for no real reason whatsoever? Terrific. Take it away, ESPN.

In a new column ranking every team based on their offseason moves, ESPN's NFL writer Bill Barnwell took a torch to Ryan Pace's decision-making in 2020. According to Barnwell, only Bill O'Brien's Texans had a worse offseason than the Bears, in large part due to the latter giving Jimmy Graham "the worst contract in free agency:"

The Jimmy Graham deal was likely the worst contract of free agency, as a Bears team that had already committed significant assets to tight ends Dion Sims, Adam Shaheen and Trey Burton under Pace gave Graham a two-year, $16 million deal with $9 million guaranteed and a truly inexplicable no-trade clause. Graham can't block, and he was anonymous during his time with the Packers.

Tough crowd, though the real gut punch may be equating Danny Trevathan's new contract to "taking out a loan so you can help pay for that gym membership." Barnwell/the state of Illinois' biggest gripe continues to be how Pace played the QB market, questioning how the Bears' GM misread it so notably. It's not all bad though (just most of it), as Barnwell commends the team for the Germain Ifedi and Artie Burns contracts.

You can read the entire article while screaming outloud to no one right here.

Only one team had a worse 2020 offseason than the Bears, per a new ESPN ranking originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago