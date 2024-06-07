Only One Premier League Club Currently Interested In Inter Milan & Netherlands Sta

Aston Villa are the only club in the Premier League with a serious interest in signing Denzel Dumfries this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

Dumfries is certainly a player whose future at Inter is at a crossroads this summer.

The Dutchman’s contract runs out at the end of next June as things stand. Therefore, Inter want to either tie him down to a new deal or else sell him.

But there are a lot of factors that will determine whether Dumfries remains at Inter or heads for the exit door.

By all accounts, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi wants to keep hold of the 28-year-old.

And yesterday, Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio openly stated that the player himself wants to stay.

But there is still the matter of contract extension talks between the Nerazzurri and Dumfries.

So far, there have been some negotiations. But they have hardly led to an agreement on a new deal.

And then there is the question of which clubs would be ready to come forward with an offer for the 28-year-old.

Ausilio did admit that Dumfries would be willing to consider offers this summer.

Aston Villa The Only Premier League Interested In Denzel Dumfries

Naturally, a crucial question for Dumfries’s future would be which clubs actually show an interest in signing him.

The most interest in the Dutchman has always come from the Premier League.

Chelsea and Manchester United have chased Dumfries in the past couple years.

Meanwhile, Dumfries had also come onto the radar of German giants Bayern Munich.

But this summer, there is one club in particular that looks keen to sign the former PSV wingback.

Tuttosport confirm that Aston Villa are serious about trying to sign Dumfries.

The Birmingham-based club are aiming to strengthen for their first season of Champions League football.

And Dumfries is a serious target for Villa.

However, Tuttosport report, no other teams are currently considering an offer for Dumfries.