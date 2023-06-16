Only one Patriots player cracks 2023 top 100 NFL players list

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was the lone Patriot that cracked CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco’s top 100 NFL players of 2023 list.

Judon has established himself as one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers over the last couple seasons. The 2022 campaign was no exception. He recorded 15.5 sacks on the season, in addition to 60 combined tackles. He was the anchor of a Patriots’ pass-rushing unit that ranked third in the league with 54 sacks on the year.

Another Patriots player received an honorable mention, as guard Michael Onwenu was able to get recognition. He played in all 17 games last season, although he did struggle at times. Nevertheless, he looks to bounce back under the direction of new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

These honors could help set the table for both players in their efforts to have strong 2023 seasons. The Patriots will look to bounce back in their own right after missing the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire