Only one other NFL player has ever had the type of game Tarik Cohen had today

The Bears lost a heartbreaker in New Jersey today, and that's what most fans and the team will come away from this afternoon remembering.

It's worth noting, however, that Tarik Cohen had one of the best offensive performances of the NFL season this afternoon. 12 catches for 156 yards and a TD pass should never go overlooked.

In fact, Cohen's performance was *so* absurd, that only one other player in NFL history has EVER done what he did:

Tarik Cohen of the @ChicagoBears had 12 receptions for 156 yards and also threw a touchdown pass today.



He joins Jerry Rice as the only two players in NFL history with 150 yards receiving, 12 catches and a TD pass in a game.#DaBears pic.twitter.com/NIHi2cOx0o



— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) December 2, 2018

Tarik Cohen and Jerry Rice, together in football history. It's more of a gray lining than silver one, but whatever. Jerry Rice!