’It’s the only one I’m missing’ – Olivier Giroud has clear ambitions ahead of his last tournament with France

13 years after his debut with France, Olivier Giroud (37) will take his international retirement after Euro 2024. A last opportunity to finish on a high before leaving Europe for the Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.

Giroud’s journey with the French national team has been full of ups and downs. From the scandal with Karim Benzema to the goalless 2018 World Cup despite ultimately winning the title, the French striker has always divided everyone but one person: Didier Deschamps. Fortunately, it’s the French head coach who is making the decision and after concluding one of the best seasons of his career with AC Milan, his call-up was a no-brainer. Top scorer in Les Bleus’ history with 57 goals, Giroud has high ambitions ahead of his last international tournament.

“It would be nice to finish with a trophy, he said in an interview with Téléfoot. “It’s the only one I’m missing. The most important thing is to give it my all, anything can happen in football. On a personal level, if I can reach the 60-goal mark, that would be great. I’m 3 goals short, so I can do it.” If Giroud has proven that he is ageing like fine wine, he is still expected to stay behind Inter Milan’s striker Marcus Thuram in Deschamps’ hierarchy, although the latter’s lack of form in Bleu could provide the former with an opening.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux