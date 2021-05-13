Only one former Ohio State player makes NFL.com’s 2021 All-Paid team

Breaking News:

Former Ohio State player Joey Bosa makes NFL.com's 2021 All-Paid team. Is it really a surprise Bosa became the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player last summer?, Anthony Holzman-Escareno. To get a look at the rest of the all-paid team, visit NFL.com and have a look for yourself

    No fewer than 40 state attorneys general signed onto a letter Monday urging Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to abandon his company’s reported plans to create an Instagram for young children.

    Big names including Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck, Gigi Hadid and Jill Biden are honoring the moms (and children) in their lives for Mother's Day.

    Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Seattle Seahawks. Week 1: @ Indianapolis Colts Week 2: vs. Tennessee Titans Week 3: @ Minnesota Vikings Week 4: @ San Francisco 49ers. Week 5: vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 6: @ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints Week 8: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. Week 9: Bye Week 10: @ Green Bay Packers Week 11: vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 12: @ Washington Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers. Week 14: @ Houston Texans Week 15: @ Los Angeles Rams Week 16: vs. Chicago Bears Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions Week 18: @ Arizona Cardinals

    Trent Williams and Lane Johnson make 2021 NFL All-Paid Team.

    The three white men charged in the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery last year pled not guilty to federal hate crime charges at a court proceeding in Georgia Tuesday, Reuters reports. Why it matters: Arbery's case is one of several that propelled nationwide Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: In April the Department of Justice charged the three men — Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan — with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in connection to Arbery's death. They also face separate state charges of "malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony," though the state proceeding has not started yet, the DOJ noted on April 28.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    From Tom Brady returning to New England, the Browns trying to slow down the Chiefs and more here are the most intriguing matchups.

    Request comes amid heighten concerns about domestic political extremist violence after the Capitol riots

    Brooks Koepka isn't ready to declare himself fully healed from his right knee injury, however he did say Wednesday that he is trending in the right direction. "It's dramatically better than it was at Augusta," Koepka said, per the Golf Channel.

    Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    At least 11 states and Washington, D.C. are experiencing gas shortages after a ransomware attack forced Colonial Pipeline, a critical pipeline running from Texas to New York, offline on Saturday, according to crowdsourced data collected by the app GasBuddy.Why it matters: The event demonstrates how a cyber breach of critical infrastructure can cripple large swaths of the country and that no company is safe from ransomware attempts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The percentage of gas stations with fuel outages per state and D.C. as of 2:48 p.m. ET, according to GasBuddy:Georgia: 43%Alabama: 7%Tennessee: 16%South Carolina: 43%North Carolina: 65%Florida: 11%Virginia: 44%Maryland: 11%Mississippi: 5%West Virginia: 4%Kentucky: 2%District of Columbia: 10%Of note: All data reported by GasBuddy is crowdsourced from app users and therefore may not reflect the most current information.What they're saying: Patrick De Haan, a senior petroleum analyst at Gasbuddy, said in a tweet Tuesday that gasoline demand increased by 14.3% compared to the prior Tuesday, while week-to-date demand is up 10.7%.De Haan added in another tweet that the shortages may be the result of a lack of drivers to transport fuel rather than a lack of supply.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press conference Wednesday that President Biden is "using every lever of government to ensure we reduce the impact on the American people and their lives."The big picture: The Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued a regional emergency declaration for 17 states and D.C. to keep fuel supply lines open on Monday.The governors of Florida, Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina declared states of emergency on Tuesday due to shortage concerns.Colonial said in a statement Monday that segments of the pipeline are being brought back online in a "stepwise fashion," with the goal of "substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week."Go deeper: The ransomware pandemicEditor's note: This story has been update with new data from GasBuddy.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    The 2021 NFL schedule released on Wednesday night on NFL Network.

    A bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices has put investors on high alert for more signs of inflationary pressure that could tilt the Federal Reserve toward raising interest rates. Several investors said the consumer price index report released on Wednesday was not enough to prompt the Fed to change its course. "This obviously brings the thought that maybe the Fed will have to change its easy policy sooner than expected."

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are as iconic a couple as any in Hollywood, and their children Willow and Jaden Smith have helped turn their stardom into a family act. Thanks to Jada and Willow's popular Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk, which they host with Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, the public has learned more about the Smith family in the past three years than in their previous decades spent in the limelight. They're raw, real, and likable—the celebrity family next door. Maybe that's why it's sometimes easy to forget that the Smiths aren't actually a family of four. Before getting together with Jada, Will was married to actor and model Sheree Zampino, and the pair share a son, Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III. You may remember Trey best from the 1998 hit "Just the Two of Us," Will's song about his firstborn child, who was then just eight years old. The father and son starred side by side in the tear-jerking music video, in which Will raps about his hopes for his son and pledges himself to fatherhood. Today, Trey is all grown up at 28 and he's closer than ever with his A-list dad. Read on to see what he looks like now. Trey is now pursuing a career in music and entertainment. Following in his famous dad's footsteps, these days Trey is pursuing a career in music. Performing under the name DJ AcE, Trey has been spinning records at high-profile events since 2012, including the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar party.In addition to his work as a DJ, he has also dabbled in acting. Years after debuting in the "Just the Two of Us" video, he appeared in several episodes of the family comedy All of Us, created by Will and Jada.And for more entertainment news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. He and Will are "best friends." Though Trey is only sometimes seen with the rest of his blended family, Will reports that the two are now extremely close. In an Instagram video, Will recounted a touching moment he shared with his eldest son, explaining that during a father-son trip to Abu Dhabi, Trey opened up to him about their relationship. "You know what dad, I just realized, you're not just my dad," Will recalled in 2018. "I'm pretty sure you're my best friend."Trey is also very close with Jada, and posted a touching tribute to her on Instagram for her last birthday: "You search for truth as if it were the last drop of water on the planet. You've turned unconditional love into an Olympic sport. I'm forever grateful to acknowledge and share another beautiful trip around the sun with you… Happy Birthday Bonus Mom," Trey wrote. RELATED: See Madonna and Guy Ritchie's Son Rocco at 20. 3 …But it hasn't always been that way. Though Will clearly cared deeply for his son as a child and the two are "best friends" now, both admit that there have been many years of hardship between them. Trey's relationship with his famous dad deteriorated in the years following his parents' 1995 divorce."It has not always been this way between Trey and I. We struggled for years after my divorce with his mother," Will wrote in a personal Instagram post alongside a video of the two. "He felt betrayed and abandoned. It is a wild blessing to recover and restore a loving relationship with my beautiful son!" 4 His parents have come a long way in rebuilding their relationship, too. The world got a glimpse into the family's dynamics during the first episode of Red Table Talk, when Jada welcomed Sheree to the table to talk about motherhood and co-parenting. The two women left no stone unturned when rehashing the roughest parts of their relationship. Jada and Sheree recalled contentious conversations about parenting Trey and shed tears over mistakes made and wrongs committed. By the end of the episode, the two exchanged heartfelt words of reconciliation and expressed their gratitude to one another for the role they each played in Trey's life.Since then, Will and Jada have made a point of honoring Sheree's birthday on social media. "Happy Bday, @shereezampino. #BestBabyMamaEver! I Love You, Ree-Ree," Will wrote to his ex in 2018. "Aww thank you baby daddy! I love you back! And thank you @treysmith0011 for being the reason we came together. And to @jadapinkettsmith for being an understanding, secure and absolutely AMAZING wife, mother, bonus-mom and co-parenting partner!" Sheree responded. RELATED: See What Celine Dion's Twins Look Like Now.

    “[She] doesn't want to be a part of the circus or media attention in any way.”

    Jon Rahm plans to compete in the Olympics, but he understands why Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott intend to skip it.

    The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points, Paul George added 16 and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way Tuesday night in a 115-96 win over the Toronto Raptors. Terance Mann also scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who stayed one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the race for third place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets hold the tiebreaker, having won two of three against the Clippers.

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

    Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 05/11/2021

    Bryson DeChambeau is known as “the Scientist” because of his academic approach to the game and so certain was the former quantum physics student of the accuracy of his sums, that he departed this Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Friday certain he had missed the cut. Yet when his private jet touched down in his hometown of Dallas, he realised – shock, horror – that his calculations had been wrong. In the three hours he had spent in the air, the wind had created havoc on the Quail Hollow leaderboard. “So yesterday I made triple bogey on the seventh [his 16th] and even though I chipped in at the eighth, I finished with a 74 on two over and thought there’s no way, I’m in 90th with 65 making it,” DeChambeau said. “But by the time I landed I was in 64th or 63rd and I’m like ‘whoops!’ ” Surely the aircraft could have performed a hasty about-turn. “I hoped so, but the problem was that the crew had done their hours, so we had to get a new crew and although we tried we couldn’t work it out, so had to leave it until the early hours,” DeChambeau explained. “I went to bed at 8pm, was up at 1am and I left Dallas at 2.45am, I got here at 6.20am, drove the 30 minutes to the course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out. I did get a workout in my gym last night, though.” Well, of course he did, and the exhaustion was worth it as the 27-year-old shot a 68 to move to one under. However, at one stage it seemed as if DeChambeau would take emphatic advantage of his unexpected Saturday tee-time, but he double-bogeyed the 18th.