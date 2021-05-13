Only one former Ohio State player makes NFL.com’s 2021 All-Paid team

Best Life

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are as iconic a couple as any in Hollywood, and their children Willow and Jaden Smith have helped turn their stardom into a family act. Thanks to Jada and Willow's popular Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk, which they host with Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, the public has learned more about the Smith family in the past three years than in their previous decades spent in the limelight. They're raw, real, and likable—the celebrity family next door. Maybe that's why it's sometimes easy to forget that the Smiths aren't actually a family of four. Before getting together with Jada, Will was married to actor and model Sheree Zampino, and the pair share a son, Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III. You may remember Trey best from the 1998 hit "Just the Two of Us," Will's song about his firstborn child, who was then just eight years old. The father and son starred side by side in the tear-jerking music video, in which Will raps about his hopes for his son and pledges himself to fatherhood. Today, Trey is all grown up at 28 and he's closer than ever with his A-list dad. Read on to see what he looks like now. Trey is now pursuing a career in music and entertainment. Following in his famous dad's footsteps, these days Trey is pursuing a career in music. Performing under the name DJ AcE, Trey has been spinning records at high-profile events since 2012, including the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar party.In addition to his work as a DJ, he has also dabbled in acting. Years after debuting in the "Just the Two of Us" video, he appeared in several episodes of the family comedy All of Us, created by Will and Jada. He and Will are "best friends." Though Trey is only sometimes seen with the rest of his blended family, Will reports that the two are now extremely close. In an Instagram video, Will recounted a touching moment he shared with his eldest son, explaining that during a father-son trip to Abu Dhabi, Trey opened up to him about their relationship. "You know what dad, I just realized, you're not just my dad," Will recalled in 2018. "I'm pretty sure you're my best friend."Trey is also very close with Jada, and posted a touching tribute to her on Instagram for her last birthday: "You search for truth as if it were the last drop of water on the planet. You've turned unconditional love into an Olympic sport. I'm forever grateful to acknowledge and share another beautiful trip around the sun with you… Happy Birthday Bonus Mom," Trey wrote. 3 …But it hasn't always been that way. Though Will clearly cared deeply for his son as a child and the two are "best friends" now, both admit that there have been many years of hardship between them. Trey's relationship with his famous dad deteriorated in the years following his parents' 1995 divorce."It has not always been this way between Trey and I. We struggled for years after my divorce with his mother," Will wrote in a personal Instagram post alongside a video of the two. "He felt betrayed and abandoned. It is a wild blessing to recover and restore a loving relationship with my beautiful son!" 4 His parents have come a long way in rebuilding their relationship, too. The world got a glimpse into the family's dynamics during the first episode of Red Table Talk, when Jada welcomed Sheree to the table to talk about motherhood and co-parenting. The two women left no stone unturned when rehashing the roughest parts of their relationship. Jada and Sheree recalled contentious conversations about parenting Trey and shed tears over mistakes made and wrongs committed. By the end of the episode, the two exchanged heartfelt words of reconciliation and expressed their gratitude to one another for the role they each played in Trey's life.Since then, Will and Jada have made a point of honoring Sheree's birthday on social media. "Happy Bday, @shereezampino. #BestBabyMamaEver! I Love You, Ree-Ree," Will wrote to his ex in 2018. "Aww thank you baby daddy! I love you back! And thank you @treysmith0011 for being the reason we came together. And to @jadapinkettsmith for being an understanding, secure and absolutely AMAZING wife, mother, bonus-mom and co-parenting partner!" Sheree responded.