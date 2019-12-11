There’s only one explanation for Oregon's Pac-12 conference awards… conspiracy theory!

This article from The Mercury News written by Jon Wilner is bizarre and accurate and is a real head-turner. But it definitely brings up several good points.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 Conference released its list of all-conference honors. To some surprise, the 2019 Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks were only on the entirety of the list four times. Four out of 46 players were Ducks. The fifth player to make all-conference was Brady Breeze for first team specialist.

The 2019 Pac-12 champions with a defense that ranked No. 16 nationally in yards per play, No. 9 in points allowed per game and No. 1 nationally in red zone touchdowns allowed, had just ONE player's name recognized: Troy Dye, and he was second team all-conference. SECOND TEAM.

Plus, how does the coach who was four points shy of an undefeated season and handedly took down Utah Coach Kyle Wittingham (who won the award this season) by 22 points in the championship game did not win Pac-12 Coach of the Year?

Wilner says it may have something to do with slowing down all that is the Oregon freight train in terms of recruiting.

"Maybe not voting for more Ducks and not voting for Cristobal was an attempt to undermine his efforts on the recruiting trail."

Dwight Jaynes chimes in:

It's ridiculous. Wilner is correct. Either Cristobal is a fantastic coach and Coach of the Year or the players didn't get the recognition they deserved. If it's because the people don't like Cristobal, it's a shame for the kids.

Which brings up a valid point: how does the rest of the Pac-12 view Mario Cristobal and Oregon football? Is it his rough nature? His friendship with Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson? His coaching philosophies of physical play? Based on the votes and results, it has to be something…

The voting process happens within 48 hours after the championship game. No coach is allowed to vote for their own players.

The numbers don't lie and The Mercury News did its research:

Presenting the first piece of evidence in our conspiracy theory: year, champion and total first/second-team selections (listed in order of selections):

2016 Washington: 12 (first/second-team honorees)

2012 Stanford: 10

2013 Stanford: 10

2014 Oregon: 9

2017 USC: 9

2015 Stanford: 8

2018 Washington: 8

2011 Oregon: 6

2019 Oregon: 4

















Oh, but there's more …

Number of first-team selections:

2016 Washington: 9

2015 Stanford: 6

2017 USC: 6

2018 Washington: 6

2012 Stanford: 5

2013 Stanford: 5

2014 Oregon: 5

2011 Oregon: 4

2019 Oregon: 1

















Is there a conspiracy? Who knows. But the evidence from Wilner does support the claim. Not only has this season's Oregon team had a historically low amount of first team players, but whenever Oregon has won the conference they've had less first-team selections than when other teams have won the Pac-12.

Whatever. Haters gonna hate.

Theres only one explanation for Oregon's Pac-12 conference awards conspiracy theory! originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest