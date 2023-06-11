Only one Dolphin appears on PFF’s top-32 edge rushers for 2023

The Miami Dolphins have wrapped up their offseason training program, as rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp are all in the rearview.

Now, there are a few weeks of downtime before Mike McDaniel’s squad meets again for training camp and joint practices starting in late July.

Until then, the NFL world doesn’t sleep. There will be plenty of transactions to keep everyone busy and entertained, and as always, there are discussions regarding where players rank among their peers.

Pro Football Focus has been ranking each position, and Trevor Sikkema was responsible for handling the edge rushers. The Dolphins only had one edge rusher make the top 32 – Jaelan Phillips (No. 14).

Here’s what Sikkema wrote about Phillips:

“Phillips took a big leap in production as a pass-rusher last year, jumping from a 61.4 pass-rush grade in 2021 as a rookie to 90.1 in his second season. He’s still winning on his physical gifts, but once he starts to really master some moves, he’ll rank even higher on this list.”

Phillips’ ranking landed him in the third tier of edge rushers for PFF. Khalil Mack was the lone player ahead of him in this tier, and behind him were Josh Allen, Montez Sweat, Za’Darius Smith and Matthew Judon.

It’s interesting that only one member of the aqua and orange found their names on this list, and Bradley Chubb is typically considered one of the more talented edge rushers in the league today. Injuries have certainly hampered him throughout his career, but when he’s healthy, he’s an impact player on most downs.

Either way, it’s great to see Phillips getting the respect that he’s earned.

