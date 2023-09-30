Advertisement
Only one Big Ten kicker is perfect through five games

Asher Low
·1 min read

There is only one Big Ten kicker who has not missed a kick all year long, and he plays for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Nathaniel Vakos has been a remarkable addition for Wisconsin through four games of the year, and is a perfect 7-7 kicking field goals. He has a long of 49 yards on the year. Last year, Vakos was the starting kicker for Ohio University, and went 19-23 on field goals while going 48-49 on extra points.

The Badgers have been up and down at the kicker spot in recent years, and finally have stability and trust in a position that can win you close games.

