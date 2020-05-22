Only one Bears player made this list of top 100 players in the NFL in 2020

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco ranked the top 100 players in the NFL entering the 2020 season and, surprisingly, only one Chicago Bears player made the cut.

Not surprisingly, it's Khalil Mack, who checked-in at No. 9:

For the first time since his rookie season of 2014, he didn't get double-digit sacks last season. He had 8.5, but he was still a force off the edge for the Bears. By his standards, his season was subpar. By the rest of the league's standards, he's still a force who has to be accounted for by an offense.

Part of why Mack had a 'subpar' season was his lack of an effective complementary pass-rusher in the Bears' front seven. Leonard Floyd accounted for just three sacks last year, so it came as no surprise when GM Ryan Pace rescinded his fifth-year option this offseason, ultimately leading to Floyd signing a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Mack's ranking is fair; he's a top-10 player even if his 2019 season didn't live up to expectations. But what about wide receiver Allen Robinson and safety Eddie Jackson? Surely, they're two of the league's top-100 players, right?

Nope.

Instead, Prisco has both A-Rob and Jackson in the 'just missed' category.

Player rankings often fall victim to recency bias and it appears that's the case with Jackson, who remains one of the top safeties in the league despite a 2019 season that lacked the highlight-reel moments we've become accustomed to seeing from the former Alabama standout.

There's no excuse for Robinson's exclusion, who's fresh off a 98-catch, 1,147-yard season.

The disrespect for A-Rob continues.

