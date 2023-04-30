Only once has Arkansas had fewer players drafted in the last 13 years than Hogs did in 2023

The NFL Draft is one of the biggest, most viewed in sports. Not in Arkansas, mind you, but in the country.

Razorbacks football rules in this area and nothing else comes close. Arkansas basketball and baseball are right behind, but maybe, just maybe, in fourth place comes the NFL.

When the draft came and went from Thursday to Saturday, two Razorbacks found their names called. Linebacker Drew Sanders and Ricky Stromberg both went in the third round. The former will suit up for the Denver Broncos. The latter will go with the Washington Commanders.

Arkansas didn’t have a slew of prospects expected to be taken, either, despite Sam Pittman bringing the Hogs into national relevance the last couple of seasons. In fact, the two players taken is second fewest the Razorbacks have had selected in the draft since the early years of Bobby Petrino.

Let’s take a look back at some of those former classes now that things have settled on the pro side.

Well, until the undrafted free-agent signings come about over the next 48 hours.

Drafted in 2023

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: Keanu Hill #1 of the Brigham Young Cougars loses control fo the ball while he is tackled by Drew Sanders #42 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half of their game on October 15, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Linebacker Drew Sanders – Denver Broncos – 3rd round, pick No. 67

Center Ricky Stromberg – Washington Commanders – 3rd round, pick No. 97

Drafted in 2022

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS – OCTOBER 23: Treylon Burks #16 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball and is knocked out of bounds by Nathan Seward #12 of the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Little Rock, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

WR Treylon Burks – Tennessee Titans – 1st round, pick No. 18

DT John Ridgeway – Dallas Cowboys – 5th round, pick No. 178

CB Montaric Brown – Jacksonville Jaguars – 7th round, pick No. 222

Drafted in 2021

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) eludes Arkansas defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall (42) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday October 26, 2019.

DL Jonathan Marshall – New York Jets – 6th round, pick No. 207

Drafted in 2020

Sep 8, 2018; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams wide receiver Olabisi Johnson (81) is knocked down by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Kamren Curl (2) in the fourth quarter at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

DL McTelvin Agim – Denver Broncos – 3rd round, pick No. 97

DB Kamren Curl – Washington – 7th round, pick No. 216

Drafted in 2019

Dec 29, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Dre Greenlaw (23) celebrates after a fourth down stop in the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted in 2018

Nov 18, 2017; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back David Williams (33) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

OL Frank Ragnow – Detroit Lions – 1st round, pick No. 20

RB David Williams – Denver Broncos – 7th round, pick No. 226

Drafted in 2017

Nov 14, 2015; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (48) celebrates after defeating the LSU Tigers 31-14 at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. – New England Patriots – 4th round, pick No. 131

TE Jeremy Sprinkle – Washington – 4th round, pick No. 154

DE Jeremiah Ledbetter – Detroit Lions – 6th round, pick No. 205

Drafted in 2016

Nov 1, 2014; Starkville, MS, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Justin Cox (9) attempts to break up a pass intended for Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Hunter Henry at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs defeat the Razorbacks 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

TE Hunter Henry – San Diego Chargers – 2nd round, pick No. 35

RB Jonathan Williams – Buffalo Bills – 5th round, pick No. 156

RB Alex Collins – Seattle Seahawks – 5th round, pick No. 171

OG Sebastian Tretola – Tennessee Titans – 6th round, pick No. 193

QB Brandon Allen – Jacksonville Jaguars – 6th round, pick No. 201

Drafted in 2015

Nov 22, 2014; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Ryan Buchanan (9) looks to pass under pressure from Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Trey Flowers (86) during first half action at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 30-0. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

DE Trey Flowers – New England Patriots – 4th round, pick No. 101

LB Martrell Speight – Washington – 5th round, pick No. 141

DB Tevin Mitchel – Washington – 6th round, pick No. 182

DT Darius Philon – San Diego Chargers – 6th round, pick No. 192

TE AJ Derby – New England Patriots – 6th round, pick No. 202

Drafted in 2014

Aug 31, 2013; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Terrance Broadway (8) is brought down by Arkansas Razorback defensive end Chris Smith (42) during the second half of a game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas defeated Louisiana 34-14. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

C Travis Swanson – Detroit Lions – 3rd round, pick No. 76

DE Chris Smith – Jacksonville Jaguars – 5th round, pick No. 159

FB Kiero Small – Seattle Seahawks – 7th round, pick No. 227

K Zach Hocker – Washington – 7th round, pick No. 228

Drafted in 2013

Sep 29, 2012; College Station, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Tyler Wilson (8) throws a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

RB Knile Davis – Kansas City Chiefs – 3rd round, pick No. 96

QB Tyler Wilson – Oakland Raiders – 4th round, pick No. 112

WR Cobi Hamilton – Cincinnati Bengals – 6th round, pick No. 197

TE Chris Gragg – Buffalo Bills – 7th round, pick No. 222

Drafted in 2012

Joe Adams

Oct. 9, 2010; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver (3) Joe Adams catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DE Jake Bequette – New England Patriots – 3rd round, pick No. 90

WR Joe Adams – Carolina Panthers – 4th round, pick No. 104

WR Jarius Wright – Minnesota Vikings – 4th round, pick No. 118

WR Greg Childs – Minnesota Vikings – 4th round, pick No. 134

Drafted in 2011

Oct. 9, 2010; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback (15) Ryan Mallett in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

QB Ryan Mallett – New England Patriots – 3rd round, pick No. 74

TE DJ Williams – Green Bay Packers – 5th round, pick No. 141

OT DeMarcus Love – Minnesota Vikings – 6th round, pick No. 168

Drafted in 2010

Dec 18, 2011; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Washington Redskins defensive end Stephen Bowen (72) and New York Giants offensive guard Mitch Petrus (62) square off during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim O’Connor-USA TODAY Sports

OG Mitch Petrus – New York Giants – 5th round, pick No. 147

