It’s only Nevada, but the USC defense did get better in its second game

Let’s get this out of the way: The Nevada Wolf Pack are not supposed to be very good this season. Nevada was picked to finish 11th in the Mountain West Conference this season. The team suffered some departures on its coaching staff just before the season began. There has been some internal conflict within the Nevada football program. This was never going to be a particularly close game.

That having been said, USC could either have improved or regressed in this game. The Trojans could have failed to make adjustments, or they could have performed their jobs better than they did against San Jose State. Which path would they take? Which kind of performance would they deliver? It wasn’t a season-defining game or a make-or-break situation, but every week is a chance to either grow or stumble.

The USC defense grew.

How much? That’s the real question we can’t really answer until bigger games arrive against tougher teams. It is only Nevada. Yes. We get that.

As far as it goes, though, USC did better.

Let’s look at some game highlights and notes while also passing along some reactions from fans and journalists:

USC's Domani Jackson gets torched on a go route by Nevada's Spencer Curtis. 73-yard pass completion. Sets up a touchdown run by Nevada's Sean Dollars. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) September 2, 2023

#USC scored in four plays, #Nevada scored in 3. Anyone bet the over? — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) September 2, 2023

In Madden, you can opt to only control plays on offense and skip over playing defense. Can I do that as a viewer of #USC football? — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) September 2, 2023

USC will likely win this game today, and win big. But I would certainly be paying attention to who is making plays and who isn't, who is tackling and who isn't. Pac-12 play starts in a week; soft play ain't gonna cut it. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 2, 2023

Jamil Muhammad showing his speed on that third-down sack, chasing Brendon Lewis down before he could get off a pass. Muhammad had an impressive fall camp and is carrying it over into the season for #USC. — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) September 2, 2023

Ceyair Wright was beaten by a step deep there. So both CB's for the Trojans having scary moments already. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 2, 2023

Two straight 3-and-outs by USC's defense after opening-drive disaster. Great play from defensive line and by linebackers/safeties in containing the run. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) September 2, 2023

Coverage bust on third down for #USC. RB was left wide open on the flat and Sean Dollars picked up 26 yards. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) September 2, 2023

Romello Height just abandoned his edge on the snap there, opening up easy yards to his side. He may have been slanting due to the defensive call. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 2, 2023

#USC is now down three linebackers after Tackett Curtis is ejected for targeting. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) September 2, 2023

Shane Lee, big play pic.twitter.com/ldVWxZzz4P — USC J (@USCJ32) September 2, 2023

Bear Alexander doing a good job occupying the double team and shedding his blocks to still pursue a gap. Defensive line has been a bit more cohesive as a unit this week. — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) September 2, 2023

Raesjon Davis having a very eventful half so far. Was the victim of a late hit by an offensive tackle, then on the next play tackled Dollars downfield in coverage. This is a real opportunity for him; he has to show the coaches he can step up and handle this. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 2, 2023

Raesjon Davis had good instincts to know the QB was going to scramble there, but took a very poor angle to go get him. Easy first down. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 3, 2023

#USC opponents are now 7-20 (35%) on third down to start the season. Last season the Trojans allowed conversions on 43 percent of opponent third downs. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) September 3, 2023

Shane Lee has made some really nice plays today tracking down receivers/rushers/quarterbacks. Looks mobile after struggling with injury for much of camp, and his contributions have been sorely needed with Mason Cobb/Eric Gentry/Tackett Curtis (ejected) out — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) September 3, 2023

Great play on a Nevada fourth-down try from Calen Bullock to come over and tip away a pass. Bullock's been all over the field in pass coverage for USC today. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) September 3, 2023

Christian Roland-Wallace returns from his first half suspension and immediately makes a tackle. #USC forces a three-and-out on the opening drive of the second half despite giving up eight yards on first down. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 3, 2023

Solomon Byrd forces a near-strip-sack-fumble but Nevada's Sean Dollars recovers. This has been a coming-out party for USC's defensive line — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) September 3, 2023

Great hands by the big fella to snatch it out of the air. pic.twitter.com/1Pt7MRretg — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 3, 2023

Braylan Shelby a BEAST DAWGGGG — EL CHICANO (@ELChicanoUSC) September 3, 2023

150 of Nevada's 299 yards have come on two plays. — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) September 3, 2023

