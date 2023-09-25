Only Murders in The Building: The TV show to inspire your autumn wardrobe

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in the deliciously camp murder mystery series Only Murders in The Building - Patrick Harbron/Hulu

It’s the season for toasty socks, debates about turning the heating on, ambrosial stews – and brutal on-screen murders… If you haven’t watched Only Murders in The Building, the deliciously camp murder mystery series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, I’m envious that you’ve got three seasons – set against the backdrop of New York in all its autumnal, russet glory – still to dive into on Disney+.

The show features the feisty, troubled Mabel (played by Gomez) teaming up with bumbling Boomers Charles (played by Martin) and Oliver (played by Short) to solve murders that occur within their grand 19th-century apartment building, the Arconia (hence the title of the show). Yes, there’s a fair amount of bloodshed, but what are a few stabbings and staving in of heads between friends?

The show is an ideal accompaniment to a brisk September evening, says Doig - Patrick Harbron

Billie Holiday put it best when she sang “Autumn in New York / why does it seem so inviting?”; the city’s backdrop acts as a support character, alongside the newest addition to the cast in the form of Meryl Streep, playing a ditzy (or is she?) actress of a certain age who’s only managed the odd bit part throughout her chequered career.

It’s not exactly groundbreaking television – but it’s very much a happy accompaniment to a brisk September evening, and the costumes are just the ticket for this oncoming season.

The teddy jacket – seen on Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Thirty-one-year-old Gomez’s ensembles have garnered much attention, for good reason: her character Mabel is the archetypal Gen-Z Manhattan girl in fluffy bombers, 1990s-style shades, clomping boots and Beats headphones. But alongside the more theatrical styling touches – television’s become the new catwalk for a certain demographic – the more relatable parts of her wardrobe are ideal autumn fodder: oversized proportions, teddy bear coats, plaid skirts and bold, graphic intarsia on knitwear (so much so that they form part of the storyline). Just watch out for the blood stains.

Selena Gomez as Mabel in a fluffy bomber - Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

The crisp overcoat – seen on Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Naturally, it’s somewhat easy to make Gomez look arresting, and costume designer Dana Covarrubias certainly does. But where the show really comes into its own stylistically is how it celebrates the older man (and woman) in looking distinctive and original into their autumn years. Martin’s finicky Charles-Haden Savage is all about measured control; crisp overcoats in charcoal tones, neat blue sweaters, always with a collared shirt underneath, and excellent spectacles. His wardrobe is as exacting as the measurements for his omelettes, and a masterclass in patrician “rightness” for older men without looking dated – it’s classic, handsome and very New York.

Martin’s finicky Charles-Haden Savage is all about measured control, such as crisp overcoats in charcoal tones - Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

The fine scarf – seen on Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Then there’s the sprightly raffishness of Short’s Oliver Putnam, an out-of-favour Broadway director desperate for a comeback. Scarves – not the chunky variety, but thin-gauge foulard-style version – are his “thing”, in punchy paisleys, electric purple coats and a stellar line-up of sumptuous silk pyjamas. Dandyish, but not so out-there and outré that they’re outside the realms of possibility for the average man. Autumn’s often dismissed as a rather dreary season for men, clothes-wise, but a rich herringbone pattern on a coat or a richly evocative paisley swirl on a scarf can be just as nuanced and pleasing as a bold print.

Ahort as Oliver Putnam, an out-of-favour Broadway director desperate for a comeback - Patrick Harbron

The velvet blazer – seen on Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

As for Streep’s mysterious Loretta Durkin, time will tell as to whether the bit-part player comes into the limelight, but her wardrobe of rose-patterned velvet blazers, flowing scarves and rustling pashminas is as pleasingly bohemian as you’d expect. The character’s flowing, ash-hued hair is also a reminder that longer locks on older women needn’t be a no-no [link to piece]. As a side-note, not necessarily to be taken as style advice but highly pleasing none the less, Tina Fey’s scheming podcaster Cinda Canning’s transformation into an ivory cashmere-clad Gwyneth Paltrow-like influencer is a joy to watch. Not least for her crystals, ponchos and flowing yoga trousers.

As for how events will unfold along the beautifully-lit hallways of the Arconia, season 3 comes to a head this winter. And the wardrobe nuances are just the ticket to see you through the darkening weeks ahead.

Streep plays the mysterious Loretta Durkin - Patrick Harbron

