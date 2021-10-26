Only Kyrie Irving can stop healthy Warriors from title, Stephen A. Smith says

Stephen A.: Only one thing can stop healthy Warriors from title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors couldn't have started the 2021-22 NBA season any better. Entering Tuesday, they're one of only three teams left that haven't lost this year.

All offseason, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has made it known how high he is on the Warriors. After three games, that love has only grown. On Tuesday morning's episode of "First Take," he made it clear he believes there's only one obstacle in the way of a healthy roster not being crowned champions.

"The Golden State Warriors might win it all," Stephen A. said. "... Klay Thompson comes back. [James] Wiseman comes back. What I see from Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee. I'm looking at this squad, their ability to hit shots and free throws and I'm telling you right now, if Klay Thompson comes back healthy, the only thing that will have any chance of stopping them is Kyrie Irving returning to Brooklyn."

"The Golden State Warriors might win it all. ... [If Klay comes back healthy], the only thing that will have any chance of stopping them is Kyrie Irving returning to Brooklyn. ... There is no one else, including the Lakers, that [could knock them off]."@stephenasmith 😳 pic.twitter.com/zBsk58wLOF — First Take (@FirstTake) October 26, 2021

Unfortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, Irving isn't available right now and the foreseeable future.

The All-Star point guard refused to follow New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and the Nets are not allowing him to be a part-time player only in road games.

Stephen A. doesn't think the Los Angeles Lakers are a threat to the Warriors as well. The Warriors showed why on opening night.

Golden State took down LeBron and the Lakers, 121-114, in Game 1 at Staples Center. All they have done since is reel off wins against the LA Clippers and the Kings before they face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

