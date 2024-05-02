'They are only human' - Antonio on Klopp and Salah row

[Getty Images]

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has offered his insight into Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah's touchline spat during Saturday's match between the Hammers and Liverpool.

Salah and Klopp seemed to be involved in a disagreement as Salah prepared to come on as a 79th-minute substitute in a 2-2 draw that effectively ended the Reds' title hopes. The Egypt forward then said that if he spoke "there will be fire" as he walked through the media zone after the game at London Stadium.

"This is what I've heard and this is what the boys have been talking about at the training ground," said Antonio on the Footballer's Football Podcast.

"Every time a player is coming on, Klopp always gives them a big hug and says good luck. When Mo came on, he kind of walked in a different direction and was doing his shinpads and stuff like that. Klopp has put his hand out to him and it was left hanging for a bit and when Mo stopped what he was doing, he slapped his hand.

"Klopp didn't like that and was like, 'Do you want to sit back down, do you not want to go on?'

"Nobody has told me what Mo said back. Because they're not performing, it's going to be turmoil. Knowing who they are, how well they've done this season and the title could be drifting away, tension is going to be high and there will be a lot of frustration.

"They are only human and these things are bound to happen."

On the incident, Fulham captain Tom Cairney added: "I think it's just turned into a bit of a mess. We said a few weeks ago we fancied Liverpool to do something special in Klopp's final season but it's completely been the opposite.

"Then the Salah thing - maybe he's upset. I understand if he's upset about being on the bench - he's been such a big player for them over the years.

"Something must have been said before he came on. Klopp's probably not used to players biting back because he has that authority, that stature.

"If [Darwin] Nunez is holding you back, you know something is going down."

