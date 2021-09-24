Only Erik McCoy ruled out on final Saints-Patriots injury report

John Sigler
·1 min read
Let’s start with the good news: the New Orleans Saints cleared Marshon Lattimore to play in Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots after last’s week thumb surgery sidelined him, meaning the Saints will return two of their top defensive backs when he and C.J. Gardner-Johnson take the field. Additionally, rookie standout Payton Turner (elbow) is expected to play despite practicing on a limited basis throughout the week. So is linebacker Pete Werner and guard Calvin Throckmorton.

And the bad news is that starting center Erik McCoy (calf) remains out of action, so protection issues could persist against New England. But with more time and the return of valuable assistant coaches, the Saints should be better prepared up front. Friday’s full injury report:

New England Patriots injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

LB Matt Judon, knee

DNP

Limited

Limited

T Trent Brown, calf

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

RB Damien Harris, finger

Limited

Limited

Full

LB Kyle Van Noy, throat

Full

Full

Full

S Adrian Phillips, NIR

Not Listed

DNP

DNP

Questionable

LB Josh Uche, back

Not listed

Not listed

Limited

Questionable

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Erik McCoy, calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, knee

Limited

Full

Full

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

Limited

Limited

Full

G Calvin Throckmorton, knee

Limited

Limited

Limited

LB Pete Werner, hamstring

Limited

Full

Full

DB P.J. Williams, back

Limited

Full

Full

DE Payton Turner, elbow

Limited

Limited

Limited

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, calf

Full

Full

Full

