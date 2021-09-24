Only Erik McCoy ruled out on final Saints-Patriots injury report
Let’s start with the good news: the New Orleans Saints cleared Marshon Lattimore to play in Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots after last’s week thumb surgery sidelined him, meaning the Saints will return two of their top defensive backs when he and C.J. Gardner-Johnson take the field. Additionally, rookie standout Payton Turner (elbow) is expected to play despite practicing on a limited basis throughout the week. So is linebacker Pete Werner and guard Calvin Throckmorton.
And the bad news is that starting center Erik McCoy (calf) remains out of action, so protection issues could persist against New England. But with more time and the return of valuable assistant coaches, the Saints should be better prepared up front. Friday’s full injury report:
New England Patriots injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
LB Matt Judon, knee
DNP
Limited
Limited
T Trent Brown, calf
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
RB Damien Harris, finger
Limited
Limited
Full
LB Kyle Van Noy, throat
Full
Full
Full
S Adrian Phillips, NIR
Not Listed
DNP
DNP
Questionable
LB Josh Uche, back
Not listed
Not listed
Limited
Questionable
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Erik McCoy, calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, knee
Limited
Full
Full
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
Limited
Limited
Full
G Calvin Throckmorton, knee
Limited
Limited
Limited
LB Pete Werner, hamstring
Limited
Full
Full
DB P.J. Williams, back
Limited
Full
Full
DE Payton Turner, elbow
Limited
Limited
Limited
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, calf
Full
Full
Full
