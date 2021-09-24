Only Erik McCoy ruled out on final Saints-Patriots injury report

Let’s start with the good news: the New Orleans Saints cleared Marshon Lattimore to play in Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots after last’s week thumb surgery sidelined him, meaning the Saints will return two of their top defensive backs when he and C.J. Gardner-Johnson take the field. Additionally, rookie standout Payton Turner (elbow) is expected to play despite practicing on a limited basis throughout the week. So is linebacker Pete Werner and guard Calvin Throckmorton.

And the bad news is that starting center Erik McCoy (calf) remains out of action, so protection issues could persist against New England. But with more time and the return of valuable assistant coaches, the Saints should be better prepared up front. Friday’s full injury report:

New England Patriots injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status LB Matt Judon, knee DNP Limited Limited T Trent Brown, calf Limited Limited Limited Questionable RB Damien Harris, finger Limited Limited Full LB Kyle Van Noy, throat Full Full Full S Adrian Phillips, NIR Not Listed DNP DNP Questionable LB Josh Uche, back Not listed Not listed Limited Questionable

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status C Erik McCoy, calf DNP DNP DNP Out DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, knee Limited Full Full CB Marshon Lattimore, hand Limited Limited Full G Calvin Throckmorton, knee Limited Limited Limited LB Pete Werner, hamstring Limited Full Full DB P.J. Williams, back Limited Full Full DE Payton Turner, elbow Limited Limited Limited DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, calf Full Full Full

