The only eight teams to beat Ohio State football in the Urban Meyer and Ryan Day era

While you could easily argue the Ohio State football program should probably have more national championships since Urban Meyer took the reins of the program, the rate at with the Buckeyes have won games since 2012 is staggering. Overall, OSU has gone a ridiculous 106-11 (.906) since Meyer’s first season in 2012 through last year’s loss in the national title game by Ryan Day’s squad.

Day has even done a little better. Meyer went a staggering 83-9 (.902) in seven years in Columbus, but Day has kept things going, posting an even better (albeit shorter sample size) 23-2 (.920) record among three pretty quirky years. The record might be even better had the season not been abbreviated because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

So, during that nine-year run (going on 10), beating the Buckeyes should be seen as nothing less than a feather in the cap of a program. Many have tried, few have succeeded. All told, only eight programs have put a mark in the loss column of OSU, and we’ve got them all for you (Hint: none wears maize and blue or winged helmets).

Here is the shortlist of teams that have beaten Ohio State during the Urban Meyer and Ryan Day tenures on the banks of the Olentangy.

Clemson Tigers (3 times)

Dec. 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) greets Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (right) after the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years Won

2014 Orange Bowl - Clemson 40, Ohio State 35 2016 Fiesta Bowl - Clemson 35, Ohio State 0 2019 Fiesta Bowl - Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

Michigan State (2 times)

Mark Dantonio Michigan State Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27, 2019; Bronx, New York; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio coaches against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the third quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Years Won

2013 Big Ten Championship game - Michigan State 34, Ohio State 24 2015 Regular Season - Michigan State 17, Ohio State 14

Virginia Tech Hokies

Sept. 6, 2014; Columbus, Ohio; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Michael Brewer (12) celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 35-21at Ohio Stadium. Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Year Won

2014 Regular Season - Virginia Tech 35, Ohio State 21

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct. 22, 2016; University Park, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Garrett Sickels (90) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Year Won

2016 Regular Season - Penn State 24, Ohio State 21

Oklahoma Sooners (1)

Sept. 9, 2017; Columbus, Ohio; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes the ball in the second half of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Year Won

2017 Regular Season - Oklahoma 31, Ohio State 16

Iowa Hawkeyes (1)

Nov. 4, 2017; Iowa City, Iowa; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Joshua Jackson (left) and linebacker Josey Jewell (right) celebrate in interception by Jackson during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa won 55-24. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Years Won

2017 Regular Season - Iowa 55, Ohio State 24

Purdue Boilermakers (1)

Oct. 24, 2020; West Lafayette, Indiana; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ross-Ade Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Years Won

2018 Regular Season - Purdue 49, Ohio State 20

Alabama Crimson Tide (1)

Jan. 1, 2021; Arlington, Texas; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban returns to the locker room at halftime against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Year Won

Year Won

2021 CFP national championship game - Alabama 55, Ohio State 24

