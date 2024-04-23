Only eight Georgia Bulldogs go in seven-round NFL mock draft

The Georgia Bulldogs have 13 players that are hoping to hear their names called during the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit. A recent ESPN NFL mock draft projects that just eight of these 13 prospects will be drafted.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid (subscription required) projects that six Bulldogs will be drafted in the first 100 picks. However, after that he predicts only two Bulldogs will go over the final four rounds of the draft.

Georgia has the most players (25) drafted of any college football program over the past two NFL drafts. If Georgia has just eight players drafted, then it would be the lowest number of Bulldogs selected since seven Dawgs went in the 2020 NFL draft.

Of course, most college football programs would be ecstatic for eight players from their school to be drafted. Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart is different than most other programs. Running back Daijun Edwards, defensive tackle Zion Logue, running back Kendall Milton, long snapper William Mote and defensive end Tramel Walthour would all be disappointed to go undrafted if the draft unfolds as Jordan Reid predicts.

