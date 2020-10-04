Only Detroit Lions can make Drew Brees look like he's 27 again

Welcome back, Drew Brees.

For everyone questioning whether Brees' career was coming to a pedestrian end, let me introduce you to the Detroit Lions' defense.

The Lions made Brees look like an MVP candidate at times during the first half Sunday at Ford Field. Or as Twitter user @TheEricGillis put it:

"Only the Lions can make Drew Brees look like he's 27 again."

That sums it up.

Brees, 41, completed 19 of 25 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Saints to five consecutive touchdown drives in a 35-29 win over the Lions.

Both his TD passes went to Tre'Quan Smith, and Brees' 19-yard pass to Smith on third-and-5 with less than 3 minutes to play all but put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Brees' resurgence — which included the 555th touchdown of his career — came after the Lions led 14-0 in the first half.

It also came after he was criticized this season for his declining arm strength as the Saints stumbled to a 1-2 start, and it has led to questions about how much longer the future Hall of Famer can play in the NFL.

Those questions will persist after Sunday's win in Detroit.

But the Lions' defense — which allowed the Saints to be 10 of 14 on third down — did its part to make sure his career ends with flashes of vintage Drew Brees returning.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws during the first half on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Ford Field. More

Here are other reactions from Sunday's game:

This looks like the drew brees I grew up watching every throw is perfect barely being above defenders and sinking into receiver hands — Gang gang (@GanGstaPanda33) October 4, 2020

Where everyone saying Drew is trash? U give him time in the pocket he gonna tear defenses up alive ... Pressure stops drew Brees not coverage — Dave (@Chieffdave) October 4, 2020

What was that about Drew Brees' arm strength?



Brees: 11-14, 179 yards, 2 TDs since an interception on his first pass of the game. #Saints bounce back from 14-0 hole, lead 28-14 at the break. pic.twitter.com/fz9gmM17Xc



— SaintsNOW (@SaintsNOW) October 4, 2020

Drew Brees is on fire! Never thought I'd see this performance in 2020. Granted, the Lions have zero pass rush and they're missing tight coverage on most 3rd downs. pic.twitter.com/vUeqjymTdb — Pro Football Mania (@ProFootballMan1) October 4, 2020

Chris Thomas is the sports editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at cdthomas@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @bychristhomas.

