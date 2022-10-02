The only Chiefs player who scored in Super Bowl LV ruled out for Sunday vs. Bucs

The #Chiefs have ruled K Harrison Butker (ankle) out for Sunday's game. K Matthew Wright was elevated from the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs never found the end zone against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, and the only member of their team to find the scoreboard that night won’t be on the field for Sunday’s rematch.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has been ruled out for Sunday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Bucs, due to an ankle injury.

Butker made three field goals in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory in Super Bowl LV, as the Bucs’ dominant defense set the tone against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ dynamic offense.

When these two teams meet again Sunday night, they’ll have to get their points from someone else this time around.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire