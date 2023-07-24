The only accolade Travon Walker wants is a gold jacket

Travon Walker became a member of a small fraternity last year when he joined Trevor Lawrence on the list of players drafted first overall in the NFL draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-year pass rusher is aiming to join another brotherhood much further down the line, as well.

“I wouldn’t say it’s about accolades, but my main accolade is the gold jacket,” Walker told Jaguars.com, referring to the garment given to Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. “I feel like if I get the gold jacket, the Super Bowl, all of that’ll come with that.”

Walker, 22, got out to a slow start to his career, finishing his rookie season with only 3.5 sacks. But plenty of pass rushers in the past have had a sluggish start before picking up the pace. Fellow No. 1 overall pick Mario Williams had 4.5 sacks as a rookie before racking up 26 sacks over the next two years.

Hall of Famers John Randle, Richard Dent, and Chris Doleman had similar breakout seasons.

“I want to focus more on just playing faster, not thinking as much, playing with a clear head,” Walker said. “I’ve been in the scheme, so I really shouldn’t be thinking as much. Now I should really be concentrating on the game of football to understand how veteran players do certain things, what are some tendencies I can pick up on from formations, things of that nature.

“There’s so much going on in the rookie season, coming into a new scheme, new coaches, just having to get a feel of the people that I’m going to be around. Now I just really go back to the basic fundamental game of football.”

Tony Brackens is the Jaguars’ all-time franchise leader in sacks with 55.

