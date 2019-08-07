Only 8,944 tickets have been sold to Packers-Raiders preseason game in Winnipeg

In 15 days, the Raiders host the Packers in Winnipeg. The fans won’t have to worry about lines at the bathrooms.

Via Carter Brooks of Game On Magazine in Winnipeg, only 8,944 tickets have been sold to the preseason game. That’s 27 percent of the 33,000-seat capacity at IG Field.

One of the problems could be the price point. Via Brooks, the cheapest ticket costs $191.50 Canadian. This equates to $143.70 in American dollars, under the current conversion rate.

And that’s a lot of money for a glorified scrimmage in full pads. Even if it’s the supposedly critical third preseason game.