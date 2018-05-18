Only 76 draft picks remain unsigned three weeks after draft

Curtis Crabtree
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The days of lengthy training camp holdouts for draft picks has long since passed (unless you’re Joey Bosa) given the current rookie contract slotting system in place with the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. Just three weeks since the NFL Draft came to an end, the vast majority of draft picks have already signed their rookie contract.

As of Thursday night, 180 of the 256 players drafted had signed their rookie contracts, according to the league transaction reports.

There are a few notable quirks to the players that remain unsigned.

There are currently more third-round picks without contracts (24) than first-round picks (22).

The Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins account for 19 of the remaining unsigned players as neither team has inked a single draft pick to a rookie contract at this point.

Three teams – the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles – have signed their entire draft classes. Another 11 teams (Atlanta, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, LA Chargers, Minnesota, New Orleans, Seattle, Tennessee and Washington) have just one pick yet to be signed.

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (6th overall) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (10th overall) are the highest picks to have signed their rookie contracts.

Below is the list of players still unsigned, first listed by draft position, then by team.

By draft order:

Round

Pick

Team

Player

1

1

Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield

1

2

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley

1

3

New York Jets

Sam Darnold

1

4

Cleveland Browns

Denzel Ward

1

5

Denver Broncos

Bradley Chubb

1

7

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen

1

8

Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith

1

9

San Francisco 49ers

Mike McGlinchey

1

11

Miami Dolphins

Minkah Fitzpatrick

1

12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vita Vea

1

15

Oakland Raiders

Kolton Miller

1

17

Los Angeles Chargers

Derwin James

1

21

Cincinnati Bengals

Billy Price

1

23

New England Patriots

Isaiah Wynn

1

24

Carolina Panthers

D.J. Moore

1

25

Baltimore Ravens

Hayden Hurst

1

26

Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley

1

28

Pittsburgh Steelers

Terrell Edmunds

1

29

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan

1

30

Minnesota Vikings

Mike Hughes

1

31

New England Patriots

Sony Michel

1

32

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson

2

35

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb

2

36

Indianapolis Colts

Darius Leonard

2

37

Indianapolis Colts

Braden Smith

2

38

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ronald Jones II

2

41

Tennessee Titans

Harold Landry

2

42

Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki

2

44

San Francisco 49ers

Dante Pettis

2

46

Kansas City Chiefs

Breeland Speaks

2

47

Arizona Cardinals

Christian Kirk

2

61

Jacksonville Jaguars

D.J. Chark

2

63

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carlton Davis

3

65

Oakland Raiders

Brandon Parker

3

67

Cleveland Browns

Chad Thomas

3

69

New York Giants

B.J. Hill

3

70

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner

3

71

Denver Broncos

Royce Freeman

3

72

New York Jets

Nathan Shepherd

3

73

Miami Dolphins

Jerome Baker

3

74

Washington Redskins

Geron Christian

3

75

Kansas City Chiefs

Derrick Nnadi

3

76

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mason Rudolph

3

77

Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Hubbard

3

78

Cincinnati Bengals

Malik Jefferson

3

79

Seattle Seahawks

Rasheem Green

3

80

Houston Texans

Martinas Rankin

3

81

Dallas Cowboys

Michael Gallup

3

87

Oakland Raiders

Arden Key

3

89

Los Angeles Rams

Joseph Noteboom

3

91

New Orleans Saints

Tre'Quan Smith

3

92

Pittsburgh Steelers

Chukwuma Okorafor

3

93

Jacksonville Jaguars

Ronnie Harrison

3

96

Buffalo Bills

Harrison Phillips

3

97

Arizona Cardinals

Mason Cole

3

99

Denver Broncos

Isaac Yiadom

3

100

Kansas City Chiefs

Dorian O'Daniel

4

105

Cleveland Browns

Antonio Callaway

4

107

New York Jets

Christopher Herndon

4

110

Oakland Raiders

Nick Nelson

4

111

Los Angeles Rams

Brian Allen

4

123

Miami Dolphins

Durham Smythe

4

131

Miami Dolphins

Kalen Ballage

4

135

Los Angeles Rams

John Franklin-Myer

5

139

New York Giants

R.J. McIntosh

5

147

Los Angeles Rams

Micah Kiser

5

160

Los Angeles Rams

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

6

176

Los Angeles Rams

John Kelly

6

192

Los Angeles Rams

Jamil Demby

6

195

Los Angeles Rams

Sebastian Joseph

6

205

Los Angeles Rams

Trevon Young

6

209

Miami Dolphins

Cornell Armstrong

7

227

Miami Dolphins

Quentin Poling

7

229

Miami Dolphins

Jason Sanders

7

231

Los Angeles Rams

Travin Howard

7

244

Los Angeles Rams

Justin Lawler

By team:

Round

Pick

Team

Player

2

47

Arizona Cardinals

Christian Kirk

3

97

Arizona Cardinals

Mason Cole

1

26

Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley

1

25

Baltimore Ravens

Hayden Hurst

1

32

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson

1

7

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen

3

96

Buffalo Bills

Harrison Phillips

1

24

Carolina Panthers

D.J. Moore

1

8

Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith

1

21

Cincinnati Bengals

Billy Price

3

77

Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Hubbard

3

78

Cincinnati Bengals

Malik Jefferson

1

1

Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield

1

4

Cleveland Browns

Denzel Ward

2

35

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb

3

67

Cleveland Browns

Chad Thomas

4

105

Cleveland Browns

Antonio Callaway

3

81

Dallas Cowboys

Michael Gallup

1

5

Denver Broncos

Bradley Chubb

3

71

Denver Broncos

Royce Freeman

3

99

Denver Broncos

Isaac Yiadom

3

80

Houston Texans

Martinas Rankin

2

36

Indianapolis Colts

Darius Leonard

2

37

Indianapolis Colts

Braden Smith

1

29

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan

2

61

Jacksonville Jaguars

D.J. Chark

3

93

Jacksonville Jaguars

Ronnie Harrison

2

46

Kansas City Chiefs

Breeland Speaks

3

75

Kansas City Chiefs

Derrick Nnadi

3

100

Kansas City Chiefs

Dorian O’Daniel

1

17

Los Angeles Chargers

Derwin James

3

89

Los Angeles Rams

Joseph Noteboom

4

111

Los Angeles Rams

Brian Allen

4

135

Los Angeles Rams

John Franklin-Myer

5

147

Los Angeles Rams

Micah Kiser

5

160

Los Angeles Rams

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

6

176

Los Angeles Rams

John Kelly

6

192

Los Angeles Rams

Jamil Demby

6

195

Los Angeles Rams

Sebastian Joseph

6

205

Los Angeles Rams

Trevon Young

7

231

Los Angeles Rams

Travin Howard

7

244

Los Angeles Rams

Justin Lawler

1

11

Miami Dolphins

Minkah Fitzpatrick

2

42

Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki

3

73

Miami Dolphins

Jerome Baker

4

123

Miami Dolphins

Durham Smythe

4

131

Miami Dolphins

Kalen Ballage

6

209

Miami Dolphins

Cornell Armstrong

7

227

Miami Dolphins

Quentin Poling

7

229

Miami Dolphins

Jason Sanders

1

30

Minnesota Vikings

Mike Hughes

1

23

New England Patriots

Isaiah Wynn

1

31

New England Patriots

Sony Michel

3

91

New Orleans Saints

Tre’Quan Smith

1

2

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley

3

69

New York Giants

B.J. Hill

5

139

New York Giants

R.J. McIntosh

1

3

New York Jets

Sam Darnold

3

72

New York Jets

Nathan Shepherd

4

107

New York Jets

Christopher Herndon

1

15

Oakland Raiders

Kolton Miller

3

65

Oakland Raiders

Brandon Parker

3

87

Oakland Raiders

Arden Key

4

110

Oakland Raiders

Nick Nelson

1

28

Pittsburgh Steelers

Terrell Edmunds

3

76

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mason Rudolph

3

92

Pittsburgh Steelers

Chukwuma Okorafor

1

9

San Francisco 49ers

Mike McGlinchey

2

44

San Francisco 49ers

Dante Pettis

3

70

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner

3

79

Seattle Seahawks

Rasheem Green

1

12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vita Vea

2

38

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ronald Jones II

2

63

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carlton Davis

2

41

Tennessee Titans

Harold Landry

3

74

Washington Redskins

Geron Christian

 

What to Read Next