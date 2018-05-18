Only 76 draft picks remain unsigned three weeks after draft
The days of lengthy training camp holdouts for draft picks has long since passed (unless you’re Joey Bosa) given the current rookie contract slotting system in place with the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. Just three weeks since the NFL Draft came to an end, the vast majority of draft picks have already signed their rookie contract.
As of Thursday night, 180 of the 256 players drafted had signed their rookie contracts, according to the league transaction reports.
There are a few notable quirks to the players that remain unsigned.
There are currently more third-round picks without contracts (24) than first-round picks (22).
The Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins account for 19 of the remaining unsigned players as neither team has inked a single draft pick to a rookie contract at this point.
Three teams – the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles – have signed their entire draft classes. Another 11 teams (Atlanta, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, LA Chargers, Minnesota, New Orleans, Seattle, Tennessee and Washington) have just one pick yet to be signed.
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (6th overall) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (10th overall) are the highest picks to have signed their rookie contracts.
Below is the list of players still unsigned, first listed by draft position, then by team.
By draft order:
Round
Pick
Team
Player
1
1
1
2
1
3
1
4
Cleveland Browns
1
5
1
7
Josh Allen
1
8
Chicago Bears
1
9
San Francisco 49ers
1
11
Miami Dolphins
1
12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1
15
1
17
Los Angeles Chargers
1
21
Cincinnati Bengals
1
23
New England Patriots
1
24
Carolina Panthers
1
25
Baltimore Ravens
1
26
Atlanta Falcons
1
28
1
29
Jacksonville Jaguars
1
30
Minnesota Vikings
1
31
New England Patriots
1
32
Baltimore Ravens
2
35
Cleveland Browns
2
36
Indianapolis Colts
2
37
Indianapolis Colts
2
38
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ronald Jones II
2
41
Tennessee Titans
2
42
Miami Dolphins
2
44
San Francisco 49ers
2
46
Kansas City Chiefs
2
47
Arizona Cardinals
2
61
Jacksonville Jaguars
2
63
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3
65
Oakland Raiders
3
67
Cleveland Browns
3
69
New York Giants
3
70
San Francisco 49ers
3
71
Denver Broncos
3
72
New York Jets
3
73
3
74
Washington Redskins
3
75
Kansas City Chiefs
3
76
Pittsburgh Steelers
3
77
Cincinnati Bengals
3
78
Cincinnati Bengals
3
79
Seattle Seahawks
3
80
Houston Texans
3
81
Dallas Cowboys
3
87
Oakland Raiders
3
89
3
91
New Orleans Saints
3
92
Pittsburgh Steelers
3
93
Jacksonville Jaguars
3
96
Buffalo Bills
3
97
Arizona Cardinals
3
99
3
100
Kansas City Chiefs
4
105
4
107
New York Jets
4
110
Oakland Raiders
4
111
Los Angeles Rams
Brian Allen
4
123
Miami Dolphins
4
131
Miami Dolphins
4
135
Los Angeles Rams
John Franklin-Myer
5
139
New York Giants
5
147
Los Angeles Rams
5
160
Los Angeles Rams
6
176
Los Angeles Rams
6
192
Los Angeles Rams
6
195
Los Angeles Rams
6
205
Los Angeles Rams
6
209
Miami Dolphins
7
227
Miami Dolphins
7
229
Miami Dolphins
7
231
Los Angeles Rams
7
244
Los Angeles Rams
