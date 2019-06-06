Only 44 draft picks are unsigned

Less than six weeks after the 2019 draft began, most of the draft picks are under contract.

Of 254 selections, 210 have formally agreed to terms. That leaves 44 players unsigned.

The lowest success rate appears in round three, where only 18 of 38 picks have signed.

In round one, 21 of 32 players have agreed to terms. Picks No. 2 through No. 6 are unsigned (49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones), along with picks No. 16 and No. 17 (Panthers linebacker Brian Burns, Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence), pick No. 24 (Raiders running back Josh Jacobs), pick No. 27 (Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram), and pick No. 30 (Giants cornerback Deandre Baker).

Six of the 11 unsigned first-round picks come from two teams: The Raiders and the Giants. Both teams otherwise have signed the majority of their picks.

The Rams are still the only team with no draft picks signed. They typically wait until the end of the offseason program and sign all of them in one fell swoop, with the goal of not distracting them from the pre-preseason effort to get up to speed with their new place of employment. Even if they technically are employed for free, until they sign.