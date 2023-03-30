Only 3 of Steelers last 10 1st-round picks remain on team

All the focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers right now is on that first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But if we look back at the Steelers last 10 first-round picks, history says this pick is pretty much an all-or-nothing proposition.

The Steelers currently only have three of its last first-round picks on the roster. And two of those picks, quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris were only selected in the last two years.

Unfortunately, picks like cornerback Artie Burns and edge Jarvis Jones failed miserably and the unfortunate loss of Ryan Shazier too early in a promising career really hurt these numbers. Safety Terrell Edmunds and linebacker Devin Bush, both guys heading into the prime of their careers left in free agency this offseason to join other teams.

One piece of good news is Bud Dupree, the team’s first-round pick in 2015 could be returning to the team this offseason as a free agent. Who is the best first-round pick of the last 10 years for the Steelers? Let us know in the comments below.

Will the #Steelers go offense in Round 1 for the third straight year, or pick a defensive player for the first time since 2019? pic.twitter.com/X1s8QRTARe — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 29, 2023

More NFL Draft!

Looking at the Steelers draft history for Pittsburgh's top needs Looking back at the greatest NFL draft class of all time Ranking the Steelers last 10 1st-round picks

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire