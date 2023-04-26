Only 3 starting QBs in NFC have started a Super Bowl, and 2 did so with Rams

The NFC wasn’t exactly rich with quarterback talent last year, but it’s looking even weaker now after two future Hall of Famers left the conference. Tom Brady retired and Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the Jets, leaving the pool of top-tier quarterbacks thinner in 2023.

Reuben Frank of NBC Sports shared an interesting fact this week about the state of the quarterback position in the NFC. Only three starting quarterbacks in the conference have ever started a Super Bowl, and two of them did so with the Rams: Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.

Jalen Hurts, who just started the Super Bowl in February for the Eagles, is the third.

With Aaron Rodgers now officially in the AFC, there are only three starting QBs in the NFC who have started a Super Bowl: Jared Goff, Matt Stafford and Jalen Hurts. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) April 25, 2023

On the other side, the AFC has Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo and Joe Burrow who have all started a Super Bowl, with Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson all looking like players who will do so eventually, too.

Stafford is the only starting quarterback in the NFC who has won a Super Bowl, winning his ring following the 2021 season, his first year with the Rams. Goff reached the big game in 2018 with the Rams but Los Angeles lost that game to Brady and the Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire