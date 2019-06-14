Only 25 unsigned draft picks left league-wide

Rookie contracts are easier to negotiate than in the past, so most teams aren’t waiting around to do them.

With most of the league finishing up minicamps this week and packing away the gear until training camp, there are only 25 unsigned picks left across the league.

The bulk of them are first-rounders, with 10 still unsigned.

That group includes the second through sixth picks (Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams, Clelin Ferrell, Devin White, and Daniel Jones), along with the 16th (Brian Burns), 17th (Dexter Lawrence), 24th (Josh Jacobs), 27th (Johnathan Abram), and 30th overall (Deandre Baker).

There are also five unsigned second-rounders, eight third-rounders, a sixth, and a seventh.

The Giants and Raiders have four unsigned picks each, and are the only teams with more than two unsigned picks left.

Eighteen teams have already signed all their picks, getting the easy business taken care of well in advance of training camps.