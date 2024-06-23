Only 20 percent of top 50 making way to 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic
The field for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is almost set, with 151 spots accounted for as of Friday night. There’s a bit of everything for Detroit golf fans: 10 of the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings, seven major winners, three previous Rocket Mortgage Classic winners and a pair of precocious youngsters.
The tournament, returning to Detroit Golf Club for the sixth time, will be held from June 25-30, with the first round teeing off Thursday. Among the top ranked golfers coming to town are Cameron Young (No. 23 in the world), Tom Kim (No. 26), Chris Kirk (No. 30) and, of course, Rickie Fowler, ranked No. 49 and the defending Rocket Mortgage Classic champ after last year’s epic three-way playoff victory. (Young on Saturday at the Travelers Championship became the 12th player all-time to shoot 59 or better on the PGA Tour.)
Other previous winners returning to Detroit are Cam Davis, who took the trophy in a 2021 playoff, and Nate Lashley, who won it as the third alternate in 2019, leading wire-to-wire.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic will also feature several major winners in Stewart Cink (2009 British Open), Jason Dufner (2013 PGA Championship), Zach Johnson (2007 Masters, 2015 British Open), Francesco Molinari (2018 British Open), Webb Simpson (2012 U.S. Open), Jimmy Walker (2016 PGA Championship) and Gary Woodland (2019 U.S Open).
On the other end of the experience spectrum, Detroit Golf Club will welcome 15-year-old Miles Russell on a sponsor’s exemption for his PGA Tour debut. The high school freshman from Jacksonville, Florida finished 20th at the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour in April.
Also making his PGA Tour debut will be Neal Shipley, who has already finished as low amateur at the Masters and the U.S. Open this year. The 2023 U.S. Amateur runner-up turned pro this week.
The final five spots will be up for grabs Sunday and Monday, with one spot available through the John Shippen National Golf Invitational, a 36-hole tournament at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday and Sunday, and the final four settled through Monday’s qualifiers.
The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field
(as of Friday night)
Albertson, Anders
Alexander, Tyson
Baddeley, Aaron
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Erik
Berger, Daniel
Bhatia, Akshay
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Campillo, Jorge
Campos, Rafael
Cauley, Bud
Champ, Cameron
Cink, Stewart
Clanton, Luke +
Cole, Eric
Coody, Parker
Coody, Pierceson
Crowe, Trace
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Dougherty, Kevin
Dufner, Jason +
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Duncan, Tyler
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Endycott, Harrison
Fishburn, Patrick
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Furr, Wilson
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Gutschewski, Scott
Hadley, Chesson
Hale, Jr., Blaine
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Højgaard, Nicolai
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Jaeger, Stephan
James, Ben +
Johnson, Zach
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Knowles, Philip
Kohles, Ben
Koivun, Jackson +
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Lashley, Nate
Lee, K.H.
Lee, Min Woo
Lindheim, Nicholas
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Kyle #
McCormick, Ryan
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
NeSmith, Matt
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Novak, Andrew
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Pan, C.T.
Pendrith, Taylor
Pereda, Raul
Phillips, Chandler
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Russell, Miles +
Ryder, Sam
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Shelton, Robby
Shipley, Neal +
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Springer, Hayden
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Teater, Josh
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tosti, Alejandro
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Jimmy +
Wallace, Matt
Whaley, Vince
Whitney, Tom
Wilkinson, Tim
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Cameron
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Yuan, Carl
Zalatoris, Will
+ denotes Sponsor Exemption
# denotes Section Champion