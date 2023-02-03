Only 2 Rams were voted among top 5 at their position in 2022

The NFLPA introduced its own version of the All-Pro team this year, allowing players to vote for who they think are the best at each position. They were only allowed to vote on positions that either they play or go up against on a regular basis.

Aaron Donald was the only Rams player who made the cut, with Bobby Wagner getting snubbed despite a terrific 2022 season. This week, the NFLPA released the top 5 at each position and only two Rams were ranked.

Donald was the No. 2 interior defensive lineman, while Wagner was the third-ranked off-ball linebacker. Jalen Ramsey didn’t make the top 5 at cornerback, getting passed over for Pat Surtain II, Darius Slay, Jaire Alexander, Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen.

Matt Gay was also snubbed at kicker, and Cooper Kupp’s injury-shortened season left him out of the top 5 at wide receiver.

List

Every Senior Bowl prospect drafted by the Rams since 2017

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire