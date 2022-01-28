Only 2 players on 49ers injury report for NFC championship

The 49ers are relatively healthy going into the NFC championship game vs. the Rams on Sunday with only two players listed on the injury report. That’s the good news. The bad news is one of those players is starting left tackle Trent Williams, and the other is running back Jeff Wilson Jr. Both are officially ‘questionable.’

Williams went through Friday’s early walkthrough after missing the first two days of practice this week as he continues dealing with an ankle sprain he suffered in the divisional playoffs against the Packers. He was officially listed as a non-participant in practice though. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Williams is adamant he’ll play Sunday, but that doesn’t mean the medical staff will clear him to participate.

If he can’t go, second-year OL Colton McKivitz would slide in at left tackle. McKivitz played well in a start there in Week 18 when Williams missed the game with an elbow sprain.

Wilson hurt his ankle on special teams in the divisional round. While his role on offense has declined since Elijah Mitchell returned, he’s a good special teams contributor and a quality backup if Mitchell is unavailable. If Wilson can’t go, rookie Trey Sermon would most likely suit up and fill in on special teams.

