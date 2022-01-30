Only 2 Cardinals player connections in 49ers-Rams NFC title game

The NFC Championship Game on Sunday features two of the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams play for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

Between the two teams, there are only two player connections to the Cardinals. The Rams have one former Cardinals players and the 49ers do, too.

49ers WR Trent Sherfield

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sherfield was a standout special teamer for the Cardinals for three seasons after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He signed with the 49ers last offseason and plays mostly special teams. He had nine catches on the season for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Rams OL Coleman Shelton

\C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Shelton spent time on Arizona’s practice squad in 2018 and then was with the team in the 2019 offseason. He has been with the Rams for three seasons and played in every game in 2021, starting twice.

