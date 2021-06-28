Only 2 Alabama players selected in latest 2022 NFL mock draft

If Alabama football is a factory constantly producing NFL draft picks, then Nick Saban is the CEO. It seems like every single draft is full of Crimson Tide players, especially the first night.

However, Pro Football Network’s predicts only two Alabama players will be selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

15. Arizona Cardinals – Evan Neal, OT

The first Alabama product slides well past the top 10, and nearly falls into the latter half of the first round to the Arizona Cardinals.

Hodgkinson explains the pick:

“Alabama’s Evan Neal is a man mountain at 6’7″ and 360 pounds. Despite his considerable size, he has decent mobility and speed while being as strong as they come. Neal is expected to play left tackle for the Crimson Tide this season, having previously lined up at right tackle and guard. That versatility will be highly coveted at the next level.”

21. Tennessee Titans – Christian Harris, LB

The Titans may have made the biggest move of the 2021 offseason by trading for Julio Jones. Now, they add another former member fo the Crimson Tide to their team.

“Both Jayon Brown and Rashaan Evans are out of contract at the end of the year. It seems unlikely that they can keep both,” said Hodgkinson. “Alabama’s Christian Harris gives them a tenacious, athletic, and intelligent replacement. He can also hold his own in coverage as the result of his high school experience at cornerback.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow mock drafts for the 2022 NFL draft to see where Alabama players are expected to land.

