Only 2 Alabama players projected first round in latest 2022 NFL mock draft

The 2021 college football season has only gotten to see the Crimson Tide hit the field once, but certain players are already on the rise in the eyes of NFL scouts and analysts; and while the 2022 NFL draft is still months away, it’s never too early to begin projecting the landing spots of college football’s biggest stars.

Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson put together his latest 2022 NFL mock draft, which has only two Crimson Tide stars being drafted in the first round.

19. Philadelphia Eagles – Christian Harris, LB

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

“Although they used their first pick of this 2022 NFL Mock Draft to acquire a new quarterback, let’s not pretend that the Eagles’ primary problems are the lack of offensive production,” writes Hodgkinson. “There are issues at all three levels of the defense, with Philadelphia ranking near the bottom in several defensive metrics last season.”

10. Atlanta Falcons, Evan Neal, OT

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Neal is a man-mountain at 6’7″ and 360 pounds,” writes Hodgkinson. “Despite this, he’s incredibly athletic while possessing the strength to dominate at the line of scrimmage. Neal plays the game with a competitive toughness that will appeal to head coach Arthur Smith, a former offensive lineman for UNC.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama players and their projections for the 2022 NFL draft.

