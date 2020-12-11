Only 10 teams still have a legit shot at making the College Football Playoff

Trevor Lawrence. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Playoff is fast approaching.

While the Playoff committee ranks 25 teams every week, according to ESPN, there's only 10 teams left that have a chance to make the final four.

Alabama and Ohio State are near locks to make the playoff, while Notre Dame and Clemson's second showdown of the season will have huge implications on the rest of the playoff picture.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The 2020 college football season will be remembered as one of the strangest in the history of the sport.

Due to differing responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, some conferences have played close to a full season's worth of games, while others have struggled to get teams to six games played.

Despite the challenges, teams made it as best they could through the season and now have two weeks left to make their case to the College Football Playoff committee should they hope to get a shot at the national championship.

The committee releases its own top 25 list every week, but according to ESPN's playoff predictor, those rankings aren't truly representative of each school's chances of making it into the postseason.

Iowa State, while ranked 7th, has less than a 2% chance of making the playoff, likely because the Cyclones already have two losses on their record. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bearcats, ranked 8th, have a 24% chance to make the playoff, as they are undefeated and still have another game to impress the committee.

Take a look below as we go through the 10 teams that still have a realistic (at least 2%) chance of reaching the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN.

10. Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall. AP Photo/Richard Shiro

Record: 10-0

Current CFP rank: 13th

Chance at making the College Football Playoff: 2.2%

One thing to know: Coastal Carolina pulled off an impressive upset win over BYU last weekend in a battle between undefeated schools. This weekend they'll play a make-up game against Troy, followed by a matchup against Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship game. Win both of those, and they'll have a chance to finish as the only 12-0 team in the country. Still, because of the weaker schedule they've played compared to other schools and the tendency for Group of Five schools to get left out of the College Football Playoff, the Chanticleers will need a ton of chaos ahead of them if they're going to make the final four.

Story continues

9. USC

Record: 4-0

Current CFP rank: 15th

Chance at making the College Football Playoff: 7%

One thing to know: USC was expected to be the class of the Pac-12 heading into the season, but given the late start of the conference's season, they haven't gotten much of a chance to show it. Even if they go on to an undefeated season and win the conference title, it's likely that the Trojans haven't shown enough to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

8. Florida

Kyle Trask. AP Photo/John Raoux

Record: 8-1

Current CFP rank: 6th

Chance at making the College Football Playoff: 14.5%

One thing to know: Led by Heisman candidate Kyle Trask, the Florida Gators have had quite a season, showcasing one of the most dangerous offenses in the country, putting up an average of 42 points per game. The Gators are also just seconds from an undefeated season, with their only loss came to Texas A&M on a field goal that was hit as time expired. While they won't have the chance to avenge that loss, a win over Alabama in the SEC championship game next weekend could catapult them into the playoff.

7. Indiana

Record: 6-1

Current CFP rank: 12th

Chance at making the College Football Playoff: 17.4%

One thing to know: Indiana had its hopes of a dream season crushed in a loss to Ohio State a few weeks ago, and then crushed once again this week when the Big Ten changed its rules to allow the Buckeyes into the conference championship game despite not having played the necessary six games to qualify. With their game against Purdue this weekend canceled, the Hoosiers won't have much more opportunity to impress the College Football Playoff committee but should still be in consideration for a high-profile bowl appearance.

6. Cincinnati

Record: 8-0

Current CFP rank: 8th

Chance at making the College Football Playoff: 24.1%

One thing to know: Cincinnati is undefeated and sports a defense that could be one of the best in the country. If there are a few bad losses in front of them and they maintain their spotless record, the Bearcats could potentially jump into the final four as the first non-Power Five school to make the College Football Playoff.

5. Texas A&M

Kellen Mond. AP Photo/Butch Dill

Record: 7-1

Current CFP rank: 5th

Chance at making the College Football Playoff: 30%

One thing to know: The Aggies' one loss on the season came at the hands of Alabama, who ran over A&M en route to a 52-24 win in their second game of the season. Since then, the Aggies have looked sharp on both sides of the ball, working their way up the standings to sit just one spot outside of the final four. That said, there's a chance that a team with a better win late in the season could jump Texas A&M in the standings through the final few weeks.

4. Clemson

Record: 9-1

Current CFP rank: 3rd

Chance at making the College Football Playoff: 52.6%

One thing to know: Clemson's only loss on the season came in a nail-biter against Notre Dame with the Tigers playing without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence will be back in for the Tigers when the two teams meet again in the ACC championship, allowing Clemson to avenge that loss. Clemson could jump up a few spots in the rankings with a win, but a loss would push them out of the playoff picture, opening up a spot for another team.

3. Notre Dame

Record: 10-0

Current CFP rank: 2nd

Chance at making the College Football Playoff: 64.4%

One thing to know: Notre Dame's win over Clemson gives them one of the most impressive resumes in all of college football, but the Irish will have to play the Tigers tough once again if they are to hold on to their spot in the postseason. A second win over Clemson could vault them to the top seed in the standings. A loss could knock them out of the playoff picture or potentially set up a rubber match between the two schools in the national championship, depending on how the committee views the rest of the competition.

2. Ohio State

Justin Fields. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Record: 5-0

Current CFP rank: 4th

Chance at making the College Football Playoff: 85.3%

One thing to know: The Buckeyes were in danger of missing out on a spot in the Big Ten championship after their game against Michigan was canceled due to COVID-19. Still, athletic directors from across the conference this week voted to change rules established before the start of the season to allow Ohio State into the title game despite having only played five games. With a win there, the Buckeyes will make the playoff, leading to a potential postseason showdown between quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence, both of whom will likely be top picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

1. Alabama

Record: 9-0

Current CFP rank: 1st

Chance at making the College Football Playoff: 97.8%

One thing to know: Death, taxes, and Alabama football. The Crimson Tide have been as impressive as ever during the strangest college football season in history. Quarterback Mac Jones continues to drop dimes, and with a whirlwind of offensive talent surrounding him, it's difficult to imagine any team stopping Alabama. Four teams will make the College Football Playoff, but as things stand, Alabama looks like the only team that can win it.

Read the original article on Insider