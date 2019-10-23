Only 1 team left in Phillies' way if their guy is Joe Girardi

One of the only two other logical openings for Joe Girardi has been filled. David Ross will be named the Cubs' next manager, according to multiple reports, first from NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan.

It was viewed as Ross' job to lose from the day the regular season ended. The Cubs also interviewed Girardi and Gabe Kapler.

With the Cubs job off the board, the two spots for Girardi are with the Phillies or Mets. The Mets have interviewed Girardi and a slew of other candidates, mostly without big-league experience. The Phillies have interviewed only three: Girardi, Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker twice apiece.

Girardi is the overwhelming fan preference in Philadelphia. While Showalter and Baker have had plenty of regular-season success, they don't have a ring like Girardi and that ring resonates. Familiarity from the 2009 World Series between the Phillies and Girardi's Yankees certainly plays a role.

Girardi told WFAN's Mike Francesa Tuesday that he expects a decision soon. He said he felt good about each of his three interviews and that while a team is not supposed to announce a hiring on the day of a World Series game, he may have an idea before it concludes.

Thursday and Monday stick out as potential days for the Phillies to make an announcement. Those are the only two days until Halloween without a World Series game scheduled. That schedule would obviously change if the Nationals or Astros wrap it up by Game 4 Saturday or Game 5 Sunday.

