Only 1 Seahawks players remains unvaccinated against COVID-19

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most successful clubs in the NFL as far as keeping coronavirus outbreaks at bay. Now, with training camp just getting started, the Seahawks are set to have nearly their entire roster vaccinated in the near future.

“By the time we get everybody processed, we’ll have one guy that isn’t vaccinated, so we’re really thrilled about that,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. “The guys made an extraordinary effort to take care of one another. The statement they made, particularly the guys who were uncertain about what to do, they made a decision based on their team as well as themselves. They wanted to do what was best for everybody and what would be safest for everyone, so that’s a marvelous statement that our guys made.”

Seattle has 91 players on the roster heading into camp and 90 of those have had at least one COVID-19 shot. As for the one holdout, Carroll was able to provide the following information:

“He’s got real personal reasons why that goes back to the family stuff, so we’re going to take care of him throughout.”