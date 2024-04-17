Onlooking Thelin gives Aberdeen 'extra to play for'

Jimmy Thelin will be observing the Aberdeen squad between now and his arrival [Getty Images]

Aberdeen caretaker boss Peter Leven says he will be in regular contact with incoming manager Jimmy Thelin between now and the end of the season.

On Tuesday it was confirmed Thelin, who is currently in charge of Swedish side Elfsborg, will be taking the helm at Pittodrie in June.

Leven, who will form part of Thelin's coaching staff, says knowing the new man will be watching will give the team "that little bit extra to play for" when they face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

"We have got to respect Elfsborg, he is still the manager there," Leven added. "But I just said to him, 'whatever you need, training videos, a bit of insight, players'.

"The players know who is watching them now, for either contracts or staying at the club, so hopefully that will lift everybody.

"If we can win on Saturday that is another cup final this season, so [Thelin] is inheriting a talented group, but he will obviously have an eye on the games coming up and being in regular contact with myself."