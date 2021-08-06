The Online On-demand Services Market is expected to grow by $ 1.77 tn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 58.30% during the forecast period

Online On-demand Services Market in Europe 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the online on-demand services market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 77 tn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 58.

30% during the forecast period. Our report on the online on-demand services market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of online on-demand services platforms and increasing Internet penetration. In addition, the advantages of online on-demand services platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The online on-demand services market in Europe analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The online on-demand services market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Service

• Home services

• Construction services

• Transportation services

• Finance and legal services

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• UK

• Sweden

• Germany

• The Netherlands

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the increasing influence of digital media as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand services market growth in Europe during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on online on-demand services market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Online on-demand services market in Europe sizing

• Online on-demand services market in Europe forecast

• Online on-demand services market in Europe industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand services market vendors in Europe that include A and K Ventures OU, A1 Quality Cleaning Services, Amazon.com Inc., Cleaners of London, Klarx GmbH, Lawbit Ltd., MAID2CLEAN (FRANCHISE) Ltd., Smartbeam SA, Swan, and Via Transportation Inc. Also, the online on-demand services market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

