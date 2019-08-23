Onion's Derek Carr-Antonio Brown 'article' hilariously addresses Raiders drama

The Raiders have been nothing short of a headline for "The Onion" before the regular season has even started.

Frost-bitten feet in France? Check. Refusing to wear a helmet? Check. Being sued by a chef? Check.

All three stories have revolved around one player, too: Antonio Brown.

Now AB and his quarterback, Derek Carr, are being made into stories for the satirical website. Here's the headline: Derek Carr Distraught After Reading ‘Hard Knocks' Script Where He Stabs Antonio Brown In Season Finale.

And here's a snippet of what the site wrote with a fake Carr quote': "I know the showrunners have been setting up AB's downfall, but it is still hard to know that I'm going to drive a knife right into his heart," said Carr, tearfully recalling his role as one of Brown's biggest supporters in the locker room before his inevitable betrayal of the increasingly unhinged wide receiver."

It's hard to tell fiction from reality sometimes with this team. In this case, yes, it's satire.

We can all use a good laugh here and there, because, hey who knows what Brown will do next.

