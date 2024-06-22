ONES TO WATCH: Shane Jasper, Troup High School

Editor’s Note: This the second in a 13-part series that will be profiling many of the top local and area high school football players that appear to be potential difference makers for their respective teams this fall.

Shane Jasper of Troup High School had a phenomenal 2023 campaign and anything close to last season’s numbers this year would solidify Jasper as one of the area’s defensive beasts.

The Troup linebacker finished last season with 149 total tackles (92 solo, 57 assisted) in 11 games and was one of the reasons the Tigers finished with a 9-2 record.

Jasper finished among the East Texas leaders in tackles per game by averaging 13.5 stops per night.

He also came up with eight tackles for loss and one interception.

Jasper tossed in three fumble recoveries and a half-dozen fumble recoveries to complete his body of work.

Troup fans will have their first opportunity to see Jasper in action on Aug. 30 when the Tigers host the Shelbyville Dragons. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.