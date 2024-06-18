ONES TO WATCH: Elijah Whitaker, Jacksonville High School

Jacksonville’s Elijah Whitaker was a two-way started for the Indians last season who helped his team both offensively and defensively.

Whitaker, a senior, had 10 catches for 279 yards and three touchdowns as a wideout. He averaged 18.6 yards per catch, despite the fact that the Tribe didn’t throw the football a lot in the last half of the season due to a plethora of injuries to key players.

From his defensive secondary position, Whitaker racked up 48 tackles a year ago and averaged 4.8 stops per game.

His numbers, while not eye popping, do indicate consistency.

Whitaker has been busy this summer attending football camps at various universities and has a strong desire to play at the next level.

With the varsity experience that he gained last year under his belt, plus putting in the work during the summer, should have Whitaker in position to be a key contributor on both sides of the line this season.