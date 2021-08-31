'This one's for Sir Alex': Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Ferguson's role in transfer to Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson with Cristiano Ronaldo - AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has dedicated his return to Manchester United to Sir Alex Ferguson and claimed he is “back where I belong”.

Twelve years after leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid, Ronaldo formally completed a move back to United on Tuesday in a deal worth up to £19.7m.

The five-time World Player of the Year has signed a two-year contract with the option of another 12 months that will make him the highest paid player in Premier League history and is line to make his 'debut' against Newcastle at Old Trafford on Saturday 11th September.

Ferguson played an influential role in helping United hijack Manchester City’s bid to sign Ronaldo, exchanging phone-calls and WhatsApp messages with the Portugal forward. And Ronaldo made a pointed reference to his former manager and mentor in an emotional Instagram post in which he spelt out what returning to Old Trafford meant to him.

“Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United,” Ronaldo wrote.

“The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.

“My first domestic league, my first cup, my first call to the Portuguese national team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils.

“History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word! I’m right here! I’m back where I belong! Let’s make it happen once again!

“PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you…”

Ronaldo won the first of his five Ballon d’Or accolades at United under Ferguson’s before leaving for Real in a then world record £80m deal in 2009. He scored 118 goals in 292 games during his first spell with United.

Story continues

Ronaldo had earlier told United’s official website: “Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” he said.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.

“I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”