OnePlus 12 smartphone: Specs, features, design, release date, price

The OnePlus 12 is likely to cost more than the 11, whose pricing started at £729 (OnePlus )

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 12, its next flagship phone. But in typical OnePlus fashion, not every single detail has been revealed at once.

You can expect to know everything by the middle of December. However, we can piece together a pretty complete picture already.

Here’s everything we know so far about the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 12 release date and price

The OnePlus 12 has been announced for a launch in China on December 5. It’s quite common for Chinese manufacturers to sell their stuff to the domestic market first and OnePlus has seemed more Chinese than ever since 2021 when OnePlus merged with Oppo.

According to Engadget, the global release date will be announced on December 15. We have no details on pricing yet but the smartest steer is the OnePlus 11, whose official pricing started at £729. The OnePlus 12 may well cost more.

OnePlus 12 specs

A few of the OnePlus 12 specs have been officially announced. The phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which should surprise few OnePlus fans. This is also the processor we’re likely to see in Samsung’s Galaxy S24 phones next year.

The OnePlus 12 has a 50-megapixel primary camera, using the large 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor, and a 64-megapixel 3x zoom. It’s a clear step up from the OnePlus 11, with a larger main sensor and more pronounced zoom. The current phone has a 2x zoom lens.

There are three cameras on the phone, one of which has a 14mm f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. We don’t know its megapixel count yet.

The OnePlus 12 will have an OLED screen made by Chinese display maker BOE. There have been suggestions it’s a 2K resolution display but when the OnePlus 11 has a higher resolution than that, it seems more likely we will see resolution of up to 3168 x 1440 pixels.

That matches the Oppo Find X6 Pro. The OnePlus 12 was reported to use the same panel as that phone in recent weeks.

OnePlus 12 design

The OnePlus 12 keeps the core design language of the OnePlus 11. It has a big round camera housing, with a horizontal section that extends the bounds of that circle to the edge of the phone. It’s distinctive, if quite far removed from the relatively minimal styling of OnePlus’s earlier phones.

New for this generation there’s a green finish with what looks like a marbled effect in the glass. Huawei offered something similar in its Huawei P60 Pro.

Notebookcheck said that black and white OnePlus 12 finishes will also be available.

The alert silencer slider has also migrated from the right side of the phone to the left. That might take some getting used to.