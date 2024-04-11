Oneonta women fall to Cortland; Hartwick wins 19-8

Apr. 10—The Oneonta women's lacrosse team fell to Cortland 23-5 at home Wednesday in its LaCROSSe Out Cancer Game.

Cassidy Moore scored three goals while Marissa Evans scored a goal and had two assists and Mason Benvenuto scored once in the win.

Julia Hawkins tallied seven saves while Courtney Gallahger added five for Oneonta.

Oneonta (3-8 overall, 1-4 SUNYAC) will host Fredonia Saturday.

Hartwick 19, Russell Sage 8

Hartwick took down Russell Sage 19-8 at home Wednesday.

The Hawks built a 13-4 lead heading into halftime and never looked back.

Kara Anderson and Kristen Vaccarelli each scored five goals while Elle Stringer and Claudia Pollaro scored three and Katrina Marten, Hanna Goodreau and Emily Madigan each scored once in the win.

Brooke Lynett tallied three saves while Alexa Patrakis added two for Hartwick.

Hartwick improves to 5-5, 1-1 in Empire 8 play and will visit Keuka College Saturday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta 5, SUNY Cobleskill 2

The SUNY Oneonta baseball team defeated SUNY Cobleskill 5-2 on the road Wednesday.

Josh Gilkey, Nick Jacoby, Anthony Foglia, Logan Hutter and Lukas Jachens each drove in a run for the Red Dragons.

Joseph Scarfone earned the win on the mound, striking out two over two innings.

Oneonta improves to 11-14 and will host New Paltz Friday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

The SUNY Delhi softball team swept a doubleheader over Wells Tuesday at home.

The Broncos won the first game 14-6 and the second game 5-2.

Sidney Cooper went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI in the first game while Danielle Seymour doubled and Carolina Watson went 4-for-4 with three RBI in the win.

Angelina Dickel struck out six over five and two-thirds innings to earn the win in the circle.

Watson doubled and drove in two in the second game while Cooper and Kayleigh Allen each doubled in the win.

Seymour earned the win, striking out four over seven innings.

Delhi (4-13) will host SUNY Cobleskill Saturday for a doubleheader.