Oneonta wins twice, stays alive in District 6 tourney

Jul. 20—The Oneonta Green Wave stayed alive in the District 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a pair of wins on Saturday at Conlon Field in Binghamton.

Oneonta defeated Binghamton Post 1645 8-6 in its first game, then advanced out of the loser's bracket with a 7-6 win over Endicott Post 82 in its second game.

The Green Wave used a six-run third inning to win their first game and were able to survive a five-run fourth inning by Binghamton.

Chris Champlin led the offense with two hits and 2 RBIs, while Aidan Breakey and Kendall Haney both recorded doubles. On the mound, Aidan Gelbsman recorded his first career win for the Green Wave after striking out seven batters.

In the second game, Oneonta survived another late rally as Endicott plated three runs in the top of the seventh but failed to tie things up in the end.

Kaden Halstead had a huge day at the plate, blasting a two-run homer in the fourth inning while adding a double to drive in three runs in the game. Carter Neer and Owen Burnsworth also had doubles, while Cole Platt finished with two hits.

Champlin was the winning pitcher for Oneonta, striking out seven in six-plus innings. Haney earned the save after recording the final two outs of the game.

The victories set up a matchup between Oneonta (11-3) and Harpursville-1596 on Monday night.

Oneonta won twice to capture the District 6 title and will advance to the New York State American Legion Baseball Championship Tournament in Saugerties.

No further information was made available at press time

Oneonta 8, Binghamton 1645 6

B ... 010 50X X — 6 5 2

O ... 106 1XX X — 8 7 2

O: Aidan Gelbsman (W), Kaden Halstead

2B: Aidan Breakey (O), Kendall Haney (O)

E ... 000 201 3 — 6 10 0

O ... 000 313 X — 7 10 1

O: Chris Champlin (W), Kendall Haney

HR: Kaden Halstead (O)

2B: Carter Neer (O), Owen Burnsworth (O), Kaden Halstead (O)