Oneonta trio quiets Norwich bats in 5-1 victory

Apr. 23—Excellent team pitching helped the Oneonta baseball team defeat Norwich 5-1 at home on Tuesday.

Bruce Mistler, Chase Jervis and Britten Zeh threw a combined one-hitter while racking up 11 strikeouts.

At the plate, Maddox Imperato hit a key two-run single in the second inning while Nolan Stark and Jameson Brown had RBI singles in the fifth.

Britten Zeh and Anthony Falco added doubles in the win.

Oneonta (10-0) will be at Waverly on Friday.

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 4, South Kortright 1

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett improved to 5-0 with a 4-1 win over South Kortright at home Tuesday.

Sean Willie was excellent in a pitcher's duel, striking out 12 while allowing one hit over seven innings to earn the win.

Logan Reinshagen also pitched well for the Rams, striking out seven over four innings while allowing two hits in the loss.

South Kortright threatened with a comeback effort in the seventh inning but Wille sealed the win with his second double play of the game.

Schenevus 13, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3

Schenevus cruised to a 13-3 win over Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at home on Tuesday.

Austin Tilley tripled for the Dragons, Ryan Spranger went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI, Mekhi Regg went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Jackson Reed went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Cody Keator scored twice and drove in a run in the win.

Regg was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 over five innings.

Alex Rockwell singled, walked twice, scored a run and drove in a run for CV-S/SS.

Schenevus will visit Jefferson/Stamford on Wednesday while CV-S/SS will host Worcester on Monday.

Unatego/Franklin 13, Bainbridge-Guilford 5

Unatego/Franklin defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 13-5 on the road Tuesday.

Braeden Johnson went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, five RBI and struck out 13 over six innings to earn the win on the mound for the Spartan Devils.

Chase Birdsall tallied two hits while Gavin Nordberg drove in three and Chase Simonds drove in two in the win.

Julian Pruskowski struck out three over four and one-third innings for B-G while Connor Davy tallied two hits and two RBI in the loss.

U/F will host Harpursville on Friday while B-G will visit Sherburne-Earlville on Thursday.

Little Falls 11, Cooperstown 0

Cooperstown fell to Little Falls 11-0 at home on Tuesday.

Adam Ubner went 2-for-3 with a double at the plate. Aaron Katz, Elijah McCaffrey and Brenin Dempsey all took the mound for Cooperstown.

Braden McCumber hit a three-run home run and went 2-for-2 for Little Falls.

Cooperstown (4-2) will visit Frankfort-Schuyler on Wednesday.

Roxbury 7, Jefferson/Stamford 3

Roxbury held off Jefferson/Stamford for a 7-3 home win on Tuesday.

Taran Davis went the distance on the mound, striking out 10 batters while allowing just three hits. He also added a triple at the plate.

For J/S, Jon Michael Leas and Brandon Harris each had doubles.

Roxbury (1-4) will visit Gilboa/WAJ on Friday.

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 13, Charlotte Valley 3 (Saturday)

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett took down Charlotte Valley 13-3 on the road Saturday.

David Cammer led the way, going 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBI and three runs scored while Sean Wille doubled and Garrison Ross went 2-for-4 in the win.

Jacob Strauch earned the win on the mound for G/WAJ.

Trevor Waid and Ezra Ontl each doubled for Charlotte Valley.

Oneonta 5, Norwich 1

Nor ... 000 100 0 — 1 1 1

OHS ... 030 020 X — 5 7 0

Nor: Pastore (L), Olds (6) and Francis

OHS: Bruce Mistler (W), Chase Jervis (6), Britten Zeh (7) and Jameson Brown

2B: Britten Zeh (OHS), Anthony Falco (OHS)

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 4, South Kortright 1

SK ... 100 000 0 — 1 1 2

G/WAJ ... 010 210 X — 4 2 0

SK: Logan Reinshagen (L), Jacob Staroba (5) and Darren Dengler

G: Sean Wille (W) and Gavin Bohringer

Schenevus 13, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3

CV-S/SS ... 000 03X X — 3 1 1

S ... 206 23X X — 13 12 4

CV-S/SS: Mike Cashman (L), Max Horvath (3), Cayden Laymon (4) and Kris Cade

S: Mehki Regg (W) and Tim Green

3B: Austin Tilley (S)

2B: Ryan Spranger (S), Mehki Regg (S)

Unatego/Franklin 13, Bainbridge-Guilford 5

U/F ... 130 440 1 — 13 10 2

B-G ... 100 000 4 — 5 6 5

U/F: Braeden Johnson (W), Brayden Nichols (7) and Xander Johnson

B-G: Julian Pruskowski (L), Damon Seymour (5) and Damon Seymour

2B: Braeden Johnson (U/F), Brayden Swartwout (B-G)

Little Falls 11, Cooperstown 0

LF ... 200 321 3 — 11 11 2

Coop ... 000 000 0 — 0 3 4

LF: Beadle (W), Atument (7) and McCumber

Coop: Aaron Katz (L), Elijah McCaffrey (5), Brenin Dempsey (6) and Jonathan Torres

HR: McCumber (LF)

2B: Adam Ubner (Coop)

Roxbury 7, Jefferson/Stamford 3

J/S ... 000 200 1 — 3 3 3

Rox ... 113 200 X — 7 2 3

J/S: Jon Michael Leas (L), Patrick Terk (3), Tyler Knapp (4), Jordan Anderson (4) and Caiden Tompkins, Dom Leas

Rox: Taran Davis (W) and Thomas Davis

3B: Taran Davis (Rox)

2B: Jon Michael Leas (J/S), Brandon Harris (J/S)

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 13, Charlotte Valley 3 (Saturday)

G/WAJ ... 122 430 1 — 13 10 0

CV ... 000 300 0 — 3 4 6

G/WAJ: Jacob Strauch (W), David Cammer (5), Garrison Ross (7) and Gavin Bohringer

CV: Trevor Waid, Matz (4), Ezra Ontl (6) and Barnett

3B: David Cammer (G/WAJ)

2B: Sean Wille (G/WAJ), Struss (G/WAJ), Trevor Waid (CV), Ezra Ontl (CV)

TENNIS

The Cooperstown tennis team swept Little Falls twice in a doubleheader held Tuesday, winning both matches 5-0.

Isaiah George and Henry Ayers each won twice in singles action while Bianca Adam and Emily Menzies both won their third singles matches.

In doubles, the duos of Alexis Wolfe and Alfred Hom, and Owen Marling and Trey Hassman won in the first match; Wolfe and Bianca Adam, and Hom and Marling won in the second match.

Cooperstown will host Hamilton on Wednesday.

Delhi 5, Sidney 0

Delhi swept Sidney 5-0 at home on Tuesday.

Tabor Reed, Bryce Burrows and Tyler Abts each won in singles action for the Bulldogs while the teams of Ryan Burrows and Will Mokay, and Asa Moxley and Levi Shephard took home wins in doubles.

Delhi will take on Bainbridge-Guilford in Greene Monday.

Oneonta 5, Norwich 2 (Monday)

Oneonta defeated Norwich by a score of 5-2 Monday.

The Yellowjackets won all three doubles matches thanks to the play of Simmone Segal and Isaac Wooden in first doubles, Justin Hultman and Stephen Mendez in second doubles and Brighton Logue and Ibraheem Khan in third.

Winning in singles play for OHS were Dylan Shaughnessy and Caleb Christman.

Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0

Singles: Isaiah George (Coop) def. Sean Carroll 10-2; Henry Ayers (Coop) def. Elijah German 10-1; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Marshall Chandler 11-9

Doubles: Alexis Wolfe/Alfred Hom (Coop) def. Evan Petrie/David Brown 10-7; Owen Marling/Trey Hassman (Coop) def. Mason Sausa/Matt Otero 10-0

Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0

Singles: Isaiah George (Coop) def. Elijah German 10-1; Henry Ayers (Coop) def. Bobby Russell 10-0; Emily Menzies (Coop) def. Evan Petrie 10-4

Doubles: Alexis Wolfe/Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Sean Carroll/Marshall Chandler 10-7; Alfred Hom/Owen Marling (Coop) def. Tyler Higgins/Jacob Morgan 10-1

Delhi 5, Sidney 0

Singles: Tabor Reed (DA) def. Gavin Granyer 6-2, 6-1; Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Kyle Smith 6-1, 6-0; Tyler Abts (DA) def. Greg Bales 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Ryan Burrows/Will Mokay (DA) def. Chloe van der Sommen 6-0, 6-0; Asa Moxley/Levi Shephard (DA) def. Matt Greene/Gabriel Cirigliano 6-2, 6-1

Oneonta 5, Norwich 2 (Monday)

Singles: Anthony Pomares (Nor) def. Jayden Zakala 6-0, 6-4; Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Kristopher Deuel 7-5, 6-2; Caleb Christman (OHS) def. Liam Hunter 6-1, 6-3; David Lawsen (Nor) def. Reilly Waltz 6-2, 2-6, 10-7

Doubles: Simmone Segal/Isaac Wooden (OHS) def. Matthew Hall/Jason Lian 6-1, 6-2; Justin Hultman/Stephen Mendez (OHS) def. Jacob Lobdell/Phin Rikenburg 6-2, 6-0; Brighton Logue/Ibraheem Khan (OHS) def. River Rikenburg/Jett Terry 6-0, 6-0

GOLF

Cooperstown's golf team defeated Mount Markham 198-221 on Tuesday at Cedar Lake Club.

Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with a round of 46. Ben Lewis followed close behind with a 47 while Conrad Erway and Gavin Grady shot 52 and 53, respectively.

Cooperstown will host Waterville next Monday.

Cooperstown 198, Mount Markham 221 At Cedar Lake Club Front 9, Par 36

Coop: Charlie Lambert 46, Ben Lewis 47, Conrad Erway 52, Gavin Grady 53

MM: Adam Lewis 50, Trevor Lockwood 56, Eric Deking 57, Asher Pasquale 58