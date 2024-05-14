Oneonta track sweeps Yellowjackets Invitational

May 13—Oneonta was the site of the Yellowjacket Track & Field Invitational on Friday where both the OHS girls and boys teams placed first overall.

Sidney, meanwhile, placed second in the girls meet and fourth in the boys.

Earning runner-up finishes for the Oneonta girls were Claire Seguin (200), Veronika Madej (1500), Jaelyn Privitera (400 hurdles) and Becky Foko (discus), with Seguin adding a third in the 100.

The Yellowjackets won both the 400 and 1600 relay races as well.

Dejah Taylor won the 200 and Alex Neubert won the triple jump for Sidney and Taylor added a runner-up finish in the 100.

Finishing third for the Lady Sabers were Abdeliz Laboy-Diaz (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Naya Miley (high jump), Isabelle Briggs (long jump, triple jump) and Camille Bagley (shot put).

Cooperstown dominated the long-distance races, with Annelise Jense winning both the 800 and 1500 and Margaret Raffo winning the 3000. Raffo also placed second in the steeplechase.

Winning for Delhi were Gretel Hilson-Schneider in the steeplechase and Abigail Tessier in the pole vault. Jazlyn Kelly tied for second in the pole vault and Lillian McGonigal placed third in the 3000.

Gracie Gorrell won the 400 for Unadilla Valley while Jaiden Schrag had a pair of seconds in the 100 hurdles and long jump and Madison Dix was third in the 400. UV also won the 3200 relay.

Placing second in their respective events for Bainbridge-Guilford were Maddie Ingham (400), Laila Williams (800) and Keelan Ammon (pole vault).

Cassidy Howard of Schenevus/Worcester won the 100 and was third in the 200.

Elsewhere, Oxford's Lyla Biefeldt won the discus, South Kortright's Aurelia Comer was second in the 3000, Walton's Grace Walley was second in the shot put and Andrea Favinger of Gilbertsville-Mount Upton placed third in the 1500.

Leading the Oneonta boys with individual victories were Darren Rose in the 100, Keyon Ziaie in the 800, Donovan Lema in the 3200 and Logan Temming in the pole vault, where he tied for first with Unadilla Valley's Jacob Prentice.

Second-place finishes for OHS came from Rose (triple jump), James Erickson (400), Gabriel Rissberger (800), Colin Fletcher-Foster (1600) and Beckett Holmes (110 hurdles).

Placing third were Rose (200), Noah Cotter (400), AlanMichael Rubin (pole vault) and Holmes (long jump, triple jump).

Oneonta also won both the 1600 and 3200 relays.

Jalen Reardon won the 110 hurdles for Sidney while also finishing second in the long jump.

Logan Mott (discus) and Michael Morrissey (shot put) each notched third-place finishes while the Sabers also won the 400 relay.

Ty Turner of Edmeston/Morris won the 400 hurdles and teammate Hayden Kolvik placed third in the 110 hurdles.

For Delhi, Latham Gielskie was second in the steeplechase and Nelson VanMaaren placed third in the 1600.

In addition to his victory in the pole vault, UV's Prentice was second in the 200 and third in the 100.

Carter Stevens of Laurens/Milford won the steeplechase and Cooperstown's Cooper Bradley was second in the high jump.

GIRLS

1. Oneonta 80.5, 2. Sidney 70, 3. Cobleskill-Richmondville 60.5, 4. Cooperstown 54, 5. Delhi 44, 6. Unadilla Valley 42, 7. Chenango Valley 33, 8. Bainbridge-Guilford 25, 9. Schenevus/Worcester 24, 10. West Canada Valley 22, 11. Edmeston/Morris 20, 12. South Kortright 18, 13. Marathon 14, 14. Norwich 12, 15. Oxford 11, 16. Walton 8, 16. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 8, 18. Unatego 5, 19. Laurens/Milford 4

100: 1. Cassidy Howard (S/W) 12.90, 2. D. Taylor (Sid), 3. C. Seguin (OHS); 200: 1. Dejah Taylor (Sid) 26.55, 2. C. Seguin (OHS), 3. C. Howard (S/W); 400: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV) 1:01.22, 2. M. Ingham (B-G), 3. M. Dix (UV); 800: 1. Annelise Jensen (Coop) 2:24.42, 2. L. Williams (B-G), 3. E. Higley (C-R); 1500: 1. Annelise Jensen (Coop) 5:06.58, 2. V. Madej (OHS), 3. A. Favinger (G-MU); 3000: 1. Margaret Raffo (Coop) 11:43.81, 2. A. Comer (SK), 3. L. McGonigal (DA); 100 hurdles: 1. Anneliese Klein (C-R) 15.93, 2. J. Schrag (UV), 3. A. Laboy-Diaz (Sid); 400 hurdles: 1. Anneliese Klein (CR) 1:09.39, 2. J. Privitera (OHS), 3. A. Laboy-Diaz (Sid); 2000 steeplechase: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 7:52.10, 2. M. Raffo (Coop), 3. C. Brennan (WCV); 400 relay: 1. Oneonta 52.30, 2. Schenevus/Worcester, 3. Norwich; 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 4:25.56, 2. Marathon, 3. Edmeston/Morris; 3200 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley 10:51.34, 2. Edmeston/Morris, 3. Delhi; High jump: 1. Molly Walters (CV) 5-02, 2. D. Walters (CV), 3. N. Miley (Sid); Long jump: 1. Anneliese Klein (C-R) 15-11.25, 2. J. Schrag (UV), 3. I. Briggs (Sid); Triple jump: 1. Alex Neubert (Sid) 36-03.25, 2. H. Fehlhaber (WCV), 3. I. Briggs (Sid); Pole vault: 1. Abigail Tessier (DA) 7-00, 2. K. Ammon (B-G), 2. J. Kelly (DA); Discus: 1. Lyla Biefeldt (Ox) 104-08, 2. B. Foko (OHS), 3. N. Bohringer (C-R); Shot put: 1. Aisling King (CV) 35-07, 2. G. Walley (Walt), 3. C. Bagley (Sid)

BOYS

1. Oneonta 147.5, 2. Chenango Valley 67.5, 3. Norwich 56, 4. Sidney 53, 5. Cobleskill-Richmondville 50, 6. Oxford 29, 7. Edmeston/Morris 27.5, 8. Delhi 25, 9. Unadilla Valley 24, 10. Laurens/Milford 18, 11. Cooperstown 16.5, 12. Bainbridge-Guilford 11, 13. Marathon 10, 14. West Canada Valley 8, 15. Walton 6, 16. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 4, 16. Schenevus/Worcester 4, 18. Unatego 1

100: 1. Darren Rose (OHS) 11.75, 2. K. Henry (C-R), 3. J. Prentice (UV); 200: 1. Richard Fuller (Nor) 22.90, 2. J. Prentice (UV), 3. D. Rose (OHS); 400: 1. Richard Fuller (Nor) 50.88, 2. J. Erickson (OHS), 3. N. Cotter (OHS); 800: 1. Keyon Ziaie (OHS) 2:02.89, 2. G. Rissberger (OHS), 3. C. Sutton (Nor); 1600: 1. Michael Doyle (CV) 4:33.61, 2. C. Fletcher-Foster (OHS), 3. N. VanMaaren (DA); 3200: 1. Donovan Lema (OHS) 10:44.71, 2. A. Edsall (Mar), 3. H. David (CV); 110 hurdles: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid) 16.12, 2. B. Holmes (OHS), 3. H. Kolvik (E/M); 400 hurdles: 1. Ty Turner (E/M) 1:04.03, 2. C. Hantho (C-R), 3. D. Scott (CV); 3000 steeplechase: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M) 10:17.59, 2. L. Gielskie (DA), 3. L. Clarke (WCV); 400 relay: 1. Sidney 46.49, 2. Oneonta, 3. Cobleskill-Richmondville; 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 3:37.54, 2. Oxford, 3. Laurens/Milford; 3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 8:56.78, 2. Oxford, 3. Cobleskill-Richmondville; High jump: 1. Lucas Craddock (Nor) 6-04, 2. C. Bradley (Coop), 3. J. Williams (CV); Long jump: 1. Lucas Craddock (Nor) 21-06, 2. J. Reardon (Sid), 3. B. Holmes (OHS); Triple jump: 1. Lucas Craddock (Nor) 45-02, 2. D. Rose (OHS), 3. B. Holmes (OHS); Pole vault: 1. Jacob Prentice (UV) 11-06, 1. Logan Temming (OHS) 11-06, 3. A. Rubin (OHS); Discus: 1. Mack Patterson (CV) 154-01, 2. M. Kaufmann (C-R), 3. L. Mott (Sid); Shot put: 1. Mack Patterson (CV) 50-00.25, 2. L. Patterson (CV), 3. M. Morrissey (Sid)

TENNIS

Skaneateles 4, Cooperstown 1

The Cooperstown tennis team fell to Skaneateles 4-1 in the Section III Quarterfinals on Monday.

Earning the lone point for the Hawkeyes was the second doubles team of Owen Marling and Alfred Hom, who won their match 6-0, 6-4.

Cooperstown will compete in the individual sectional tournament at Hamilton College on Monday.

Singles: Noah Soderberg (Ska) def. Isaiah George 6-1, 6-2; Jake Salzhauer (Ska) def. Eero Aho 6-3, 6-1; Peter Salzhauer (Ska) def. Henry Ayers 7-5, 6-0

Doubles: James Lovier/Kevin Torrisi (Ska) def. Bianca Adam/Alexis Wolfe 6-3, 5-7, 6-1; Owen Marling/Alfred Hom (Coop) def. Lucas Woodcock/Case Pavlus 6-0, 6-4

GOLF

The Cooperstown golf team took down Owen D. Young 179-216 Monday at Leatherstocking Golf Course.

Brayden Sentz shot a 37 for the Hawkeyes while Charlie Lambert shot a 40 and Gavin Grady and Payton Whiteman shot 50 and 52, respectively, in the win.

Aiden Dibble led Owen D. Young with a 43 while Mason Campbell shot a 53.

Cooperstown improves to 8-2 and will visit Sherburne-Earlville Tuesday at Mountain Top Golf Course while ODY will host Cooperstown for a rematch at Otsego Golf Club Wednesday.

Cooperstown 179, Owen D. Young 216 At Leatherstocking Golf Course Front 9, Par 35

Coop: Brayden Sentz 37, Charlie Lambert 40, Gavin Grady 50, Payton Whiteman 52

ODY: Aiden Dibble 43, Mason Campbell 53, Mason Young 58, Bradyn Dunckel 62