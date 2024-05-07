Oneonta track sweeps Windsor; Sidney, Cooperstown win at invites

May 6—The Oneonta track and field teams swept Windsor in a home dual meet on Monday. The OHS girls won 116-7 while the boys triumphed 115-20.

Claire Seguin, Becky Foko and Keiyra Morton each had two individual wins for the OHS girls. Seguin won the 100 and 200 meter races, Foko was first in the shot put and discus, and Morton won the long jump and triple jump.

Other OHS girls with victories were Alex Broodie (100 hurdles), Veronika Madej (1500), Natalie Wilde (400), Jaelyn Privitera (400 hurdles), Shayla Truesdell (800), Aubry Microni (high jump) and Sasha Sloth (pole vault).

Darren Rose had four individual wins for the OHS boys, taking first in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump.

Donovan Lema was a double winner in the 1600 and 3200.

Also winning were Liam Rowe (110 hurdles), Noah Cotter (400), Jackson Forbes (400 hurdles), Caio Legname (800), Liam Casey (shot put) and Logan Temming (pole vault).

Sidney girls triumph at REK Invite

Sidney was the site of the REK Invitational on Saturday, as the Lady Sabers took first place in the girls meet while Norwich won on the boys side.

The Unadilla Valley girls finished second while Bainbridge-Guilford was third in both the girls and boys meets. Oxford placed second on the boys side.

Dejah Taylor led Sidney with a pair of victories in the 100 and 200 meter races. Other wins for the Sidney girls came from Alex Neubert (high jump), Elaina Neubert (400 hurdles), Isabelle Briggs (triple jump) and Camille Bagley (shot put).

Earning runner-up finishes were Alex Neubert (triple jump), Nayla Miley (high jump) and Abdeliz Laboy-Diaz (100 hurdles). Finishing third were Miley (400), Laboy-Diaz (400 hurdles), Elaina Neubert (100 hurdles), Brigg (long jump) and Bri Taylor (discus).

Jaiden Schrag and Gracie Gorrell each had a first and second-place finish for Unadilla Valley. Schrag won the 100 hurdles and was second in the 400 hurdles while Gorrell won the 400 and placed second in the 200.

Madison Dix was second in the 400 and third in the 800.

For B-G, Emily Sprow won the long jump and was third in the triple jump while Ethne Degan won the 800.

Keelan Ammon, meanwhile, was second in the pole vault and third in the 10 while Maddie Ingham placed second in the 800.

Madison Moore of Edmeston/Morris won the steeplechase while teammate Amira Ross was second in the 100 and third in the 200.

Unatego's Tessia Brown won the 3000 and was third in the 1500. Oxford's Lyla Biefeld was the winner in the discus and the runner-up in the shot put. Andrea Favinger of Gilbertsville-Mount Upton was second in the 1500.

On the boys side, Oxford's Gordon Smith won the 1600 and was second in the 800 while Anthony Bourn was second in the steeplechase and 3200 and Lazarus Ludolph placed third in the 400.

Collin Dicks of Bainbridge-Guilford won the 200 while placing third in both the long jump and triple jump. Harpo Hardt earned a second (triple jump) while Easton Porter (1600) and Kyle Patton (pole vault) both placed third.

Sidney's Jalen Reardon had four podium finishes, winning the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles, placing second in the long jump and finishing third in the high jump.

Teammates Michael Morrissey (shot put) and Logan Mott (discus) were runners-up while Ayden Orezzoli (110 hurdles) earned a third.

Nick Troiano won the shot put for Edmeston/Morris and Hayden Kolvik was second in the 110 hurdles.

Jacob Prentice of Unadilla Valley had a pair of seconds (200, pole vault) and Haywood Edwards notched a third (400 hurdles).

Thomas Joyce of Harpursville/Afton won the 400 while placing third in the 200.

Cooperstown girls top Don Howard Invite

Cooperstown hosted the Don Howard Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Hawkeyes finished first overall while the boys placed third.

Annelise Jensen won both the 400 and 800 to lead the Cooperstown girls with other individual wins coming from Sophia Hotaling (200), Nora Craig (1500) and Margaret Raffo (3000).

Placing second in their respective events were Hotaling in the 100 and Allison Swart in the high jump. Finishing third were Olivia Murdock (400), Craig (pole vault), Charlotte Feury (pole vault) and Riley Green (discus, shot put).

Allison Munson won the long jump for Laurens/Milford while adding a third in the triple jump. Eowyn Chickerell was second in the long jump and Nicole Stanley was third in the 100 hurdles.

South Kortright's Elsa Marigliano placed second in the 3000 while Nora Trimbell (800) and Aurelia Comer (3000) each earned thirds.

Placing second for Cherry Valley-Springfield were Morgan Huff in the 800 and Jossalyn Rathbun in the 400 hurdles. Franklin's Valentina Temple placed third in the 200.

Leading the Cooperstown boys was Cooper Bradley, who won both the 110 hurdles and high jump.

Cooper Hodgdon had three podium finishes, placing second in the pole vault and third in both the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles. London Kinley (1600) and Jameson Gable (high jump) each had thirds as well.

Carter Stevens of Laurens/Milford won the 3200 while teammate Braden Murphy was third in the long jump.

Placing second for CV-S were Thomas Tissiere in the 800 and Faustin O'Neill in the 400 hurdles.

GIRLS

Oneonta 116, Windsor 7

100 hurdles: 1. A. Broodie (OHS) 17.4, 2. S. Morrison (OHS), 3. L. Lehr (OHS); 3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 12:04.0; 100: 1. C. Seguin (OHS) 13.1, 2. M. Seguin (OHS) 3. S. Wellman (OHS); 1500: 1. V. Madej (OHS) 6:05, 2. C. Churchill (OHS), 3. L. Brey (W); 400 relay: 1. Oneonta 51.5; 400: 1. N. Wilde (OHS) 1:04.0, 2. V. Madej (OHS), 3. M. Wolff (OHS); 400 hurdles: 1. J. Privitera (OHS) 1:13.8, 2. L. Lehr (OHS); 800: 1. S. Truesdell (OHS) 2:45.6, 2. G. Privitera (OHS), 3. L. Palmateer (OHS); 200: 1. C. Seguin (OHS) 26.8, 2. M. Seguin (OHS), 3. S. Wellman (OHS); 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 5:07.8; Shot put: 1. B. Foko (OHS) 25-01, 2. D. Payne (W), 3. E. Miller (OHS); Discus: 1. B. Foko (OHS) 85-07, 2. F. Fenescey (W), 3. E. Miller (OHS); High jump: 1. A. Microni (OHS) 4-06; Long jump: 1. K. Morton (OHS) 15-05, 2. L. Lehr (OHS), 3. S. Morrison (OHS); Triple jump: 1. K. Morton (OHS) 35-05.75, 2. A. Microni (OHS), 3. S. Morrison (OHS); Pole vault: 1. S. Sloth (OHS) 7-00

BOYS

Oneonta 115, Windsor 20

3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 10:36.4; 110 hurdles: 1. L. Rowe (OHS) 21.7; 100: 1. D. Rose (OHS) 11.2, 2. J. Erickson (OHS), 3. T. Otis (W); 400 relay: 1. Windsor 46.4, 2. Oneonta; 1600: 1. Donovan Lema (OHS) 5:35.3, 2. C. Fletcher-Foster (OHS), 3. K. Ziaie (OHS); 400: 1. N. Cotter (OHS) 54.8, 2. J. Erickson (OHS), 3. R. Tang (OHS); 400 hurdles: 1. J. Forbes (OHS) 1:03.4, 2. L. Rowe (OHS); 800: 1. C. Legname (OHS) 2:25.8, 2. K. Ziaie (OHS), 3. G. Rissberger (OHS); 200: 1. D. Rose (OHS) 23.8, 2. J. Erickson (OHS), 3. T. Otis (W); 3200: 1. D. Lema (OHS) 11:25.3, 2. C. Fletcher-Foster (OHS), 3. K. Ziaie (OHS); 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 4:30.9; Shot put: 1. L. Casey (OHS) 37-03, 2. L. Weaver (OHS), 3. R. Sanson (W); Discus: 1. B. McKecher (W) 107-11, 2. D. Ortiz (OHS), 3. L. Casey (OHS); High jump: 1. T. Krom (W) 4-10, 2. J. Quick (OHS); Long jump: 1. D. Rose (OHS) 18-11, 2. J. Quick (OHS), 3. J. Austin (W); Triple jump: 1. D. Rose (OHS) 39-11, 2. A. Web (OHS); Pole vault: 1. L. Temming (OHS) 12-0, 2. A. Rubin (OHS), 3. T. Krom (W)

REK Invitational

GIRLS

1. Sidney 163, 2. Unadilla Valley 88, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford 86.5, 4. Edmeston/Morris 50, 5. Norwich 47, 6. Deposit-Hancock 33, 7. Unatego 23.5, 8. Oxford 20, 9. Morrisville-Eaton 20, 10. Newark Valley 17, 11. DeRuyter 13, 12. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 12, 13. Cincinnatus 6

100: 1. Dejah Taylor (Sid) 13.09, 2. A. Ross (E/M), 3. K. Ammon (B-G); 200: 1. Dejah Taylor (Sid) 26.92, 2. G. Gorrell (UV), 3. A. Ross (E/M); 400: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV) 1:02.12, 2. M. Dix (UV), 3. N. Miley (Sid); 800: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G) 2:22.88, 2. M. Ingham (B-G), 3. M. Dix (UV); 1500: 1. Harley Switzer (NV) 5:19.00, 2. A. Favinger (G-MU), 3. T. Brown (Una); 3000: 1. Tessia Brown (Una) 12:42.74, 2. L. Stonesmith (D), 3. S. Cook (M-E); 100 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 16.52, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (Sid), 3. E. Neubert (Sid); 400 hurdles: 1. Elaina Neubert (Sid) 1:07.87, 2. J. Schrag (UV), 3. A. Laboy-Diaz (Sid); 2000 steeplechase: 1. Madison Moore (E/M) 8:50.86, 2. A. Boland (Nor), 3. M. Cotter (M-E); 400 relay: 1. Sidney 51.04, 2. Unadilla Valley, 3. Norwich; 800 sprint medley relay: 1. Sidney 1:56.68, 2. Unadilla Valley, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford; 3200 relay: 1. Bainbridge-Guilford 10:36.91, 2. Unadilla Valley, 3. Sidney; High jump: 1. Alex Neubert (Sid) 5-02, 2. N. Miley (Sid), 3. E. Urgo (Nor); Long jump: 1. Emily Sprow (B-G) 15-09, 2. M. Zaczek (D-H), 3. I. Briggs (Sid); Triple jump: 1. Isabelle Briggs (Sid) 33-11.5, 2. A. Neubert (Sid), 3. E. Sprow (B-G); Pole vault: 1. Darby DeGraw (D-H) 7-00, 2. K. Ammon (B-G), 2. A. Shewring (D-H); Discus: 1. Lyla Biefeldt (Ox) 112-07, 2. O. Palmer (Nor), 3. B. Taylor (Sid); Shot put: 1. Camille Bagley (Sid) 34-10.5, 2. L. Biefeldt (Ox), 3. L. Tefft (Nor);

BOYS

1. Norwich 105, 2. Oxford 79, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford 77, 4. Sidney 74, 5. Newark Valley 59, 6. DeRuyter 45, 7. Edmeston/Morris 44, 8. Unadilla Valley 31, 9. Morrisville-Eaton 27, 10. Harpursville/Afton 19, 11. Deposit-Hancock 16, 12. Unatego 10, 13. Cincinnatus 1

100: 1. Richard Fuller (Nor) 11.60, 2. S. Root (Nor), 3. J. Prentice (UV); 200: 1. Collin Dicks (B-G) 24.08, 2. J. Prentice (UV), 3. T. Joyce (H/A); 400: 1. Thomas Joyce (H/A) 54.16, 2. S. Stewart (M-E), 3. L. Ludolph (Ox); 800: 1. Jackson Hoover (NV) 2:07.82, 2. G. Smith (Ox), 3. C. Sutton (Nor); 1600: 1. Gordon Smith (Ox) 4:41.25, 2. B. Hurlbert (D), 3. E. Porter (B-G); 3200: 1. Braedon Hurlbert (D) 10:35.66, 2. A. Bourn (Ox), 3. N. Sutton (Nor); 110 hurdles: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid) 16.70, 2. H. Kolvik (E/M), 3. A. Orezzoli (Sid); 400 hurdles: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid) 1:00.60, 2. E. Williams (NV), 3. H. Edwards (UV); 2000 steeplechase: 1. Caden Sutton (Nor) 7:29.24, 2. A. Bourn (Ox), 3. C. King (NV); 400 relay: 1. Norwich 44.12, 2. Oxford, 3. Sidney; 800 sprint medley relay: 1. DeRuyter 1:49.67, 2. Morrisville-Eaton, 3. Norwich; 3200 relay: 1. DeRuyter 9:07.31, 2. Oxford, 3. Unatego; High jump: 1. Lucas Craddock (Nor) 6-06, 2. D. Prentice (M-E), 3. J. Reardon (Sid); Long jump: 1. Lucas Craddock (Nor) 21-11, 2. J. Reardon (Sid), 3. C. Dicks (B-G); Triple jump: 1. Lucas Craddock (Nor) 43-09, 2. H. Hardt (B-G), 3. C. Dicks (B-G); Pole vault: 1. Logan Rhodes (NV) 11-00, 2. J. Prentice (UV), 3. K. Pratton (B-G); Discus: 1. Dan Truesdail (NV) 127-02, 2. L. Mott (Sid), 3. Z. Russell (D-H); Shot put: 1. Nick Troiano (E/M) 43-10, 2. M. Morrisseey (Sid), 3. D. Truesdail (NV)

Don Howard Invitational

GIRLS

1. Cooperstown 146, 2. Depew 117.5, 3. Cobleskill-Richmondville 62, 4. Laurens/Milford 58.5, 5. Fort Plain 38, 6. Little Falls 36, 7. Franklin 26, 8. South Kortright 24, 9. Cherry Valley-Springfield 17

100: 1. Inylah Spain (D) 12.80, 2. S. Hotaling (Coop), 3. M. Dupree (D); 200: 1. Sophia Hotaling (Coop) 27.92, 2. M. Dupree (D), 3. V. Temple (Frank); 400: 1. Annelise Jensen (Coop) 1:02.23, 2. A. Smaczniak (D), 3. O. Murdock (Coop); 800: 1. Annelise Jensen (Coop) 2:35.12, 2. M. Huff (CV-S), 3. N. Trimbell (SK); 1500: 1. Nora Craig (Coop) 5:24.55, 2. L. Paradowski (D), 3. E. Higley (C-R); 3000: 1. Margaret Raffo (Coop) 11:52.92, 2. E. Marigliano (SK), 3. A. Comer (SK); 100 hurdles: 1. Julie Durham (D) 18.13, 2. K. LeRoy (FP), 3. N. Stanley (L/M); 400 hurdles: 1. Julie Durham (D) 1:14.02, 2. J. Rathbun (CV-S), 3. J. DeNinno (FP); 400 relay: 1. Depew 53.17, 2. Cooperstown, 3. Laurens/Milford; 1600 relay: 1. Cooperstown 4:20.66, 2. Little Falls, 3. Cobleskill-Richmondville; 3200 relay: 1. Cooperstown 11:44.96, 2. Cobleskill-Richmondville, 3. Depew; High jump: 1. Joanna McCann (C-R) 4-10, 2. A. Swart (Coop), 3. J. DeNinno (FP); Long jump: 1. Allison Munson (L/M) 15-04.5, 2. E. Chickerell (L/M), 3. A. McLaughlin (LF); Triple jump: 1. Alycia McKoy (33-00), 2. J. DeNinno (FP), 3. A. Munson (L/M); Pole vault: 1. Julie Durham (D) 7-06, 2. G. Redman (D), 3. N. Craig (Coop), 3. C. Feury (Coop); Discus: 1. Nola Bohringer (C-R) 101-03, 2. K. Allen (D), 3. R. Green (Coop); Shot put: 1. Danielle Hughes (C-R) 31-10.75, 2. K. Allen (D), 3. R. Green (Coop)

1. Depew 160, 2. Cobleskill-Richmondville 106, 3. Cooperstown 85.5, 4. Holland Patent 60, 5. Cherry Valley-Springfield 37, 6. Laurens/Milford 30, 7. Little Falls 19.5, 8. Fort Plain 10, 9. South Kortright 2, 9. Franklin 2, 9. Richfield Springs 2

100: 1. Joseph Latella (HP) 11.41, 2. E. Martinez (D), 3. N. Pawlik (D); 200: 1. Joseph Latella (HP) 23.29, 2. N. Kadlic (C-R), 3. E. Martinez (D); 400: 1 Zachary Stubley (D) 54.93, 2. C. Jackson (C-R), 3. A. Strang (D); 800: 1. Luke Triplet (D) 2:14.99, 2. T. Tissiere (CV-S), 3. E. Paliwoda (C-R); 1600: 1. Luke Triplet (D) 4:58.36, 2. S. Crowe (HP), 3. L. Kinley (Coop); 3200: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M) 10:18.64, 2. K. Schwasnick (FP), 3. A. Caddell (D); 110 hurdles: 1. Cooper Bradley (Coop) 16.03, 2. Z. Bridenbaker (D), 3. C. Hodgdon (Coop); 400 hurdles: 1. Zach Bridenbaker (D) 1:02.78, 2. F. O'Neill (CV-S), 3. C. Hodgdon (Coop); 400 relay: 1. Cobleskill-Richmondville 46.21, 2. Depew, 3. Cooperstown; 1600 relay: 1. Depew 3:46.53, 2. Cobleskill-Richmondville, 3. Holland Patent; 3200 relay: 1. Depew 9:36.57, 2. Laurens/Milford, 3. Cherry Valley-Springfield; High jump: 1. Cooper Bradley (Coop) 6-02, 2. L. Hibbs (D), 3. J. Gable (Coop); Long jump: 1. Patrick Maillard (C-R) 19-04, 2. N. Pawlik (D), 3. B. Murphy (L/M); Triple jump: 1. Zach Bridenbaker (D) 39-10, 2. N. Race (HP), 3. P. Maillard (C-R); Pole vault: 1. Zach Bridenbaker (D) 11-06, 2. C. Hodgdon (Coop), 3. R. Bushley (LF); Discus: 1. Thomas McConnelee (C-R) 173-09, 2. M. Kaufmann (C-R), 3. Caleb Hantho (C-R); Shot put: 1. Thomas McConnelee (C-R) 49-03, 2. C. Wade (C-R), 3. H. King (HP)