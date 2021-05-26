Oneonta track sweeps Windsor; Laurens/Milford wins tri-meet

May 26—BOYS — Oneonta 101,

The Oneonta track and field teams earned a sweep against Windsor on Monday. The Yellowjacket boys won by the score of 101-27 while the girls won 91-25.

Josh Nziza was the top performer of the day for OHS, earning four individual first-place finishes. Nziza took first in the 100 meter run, high jump, long jump, and triple jump. His teammates Stephen Baker and Tim Ghiorse both won a pair of events: Baker took first in the 400 hurdles and pole vault, while Ghiorse won the shot put and discus.

Tiffani Lincoln led the Oneonta girls with three victories on the day, taking first place in the high jump, long jump, and triple jump. Three other OHS girls notched individual doubles: Yuliah Johnson (100, 200), Autumn Nealis (1500, 3000), and Gabi Ragozzine (shot put, discus).

Both Laurens/Milford teams emerged triumphant at a tri-meet on Tuesday that also featured Downsville and Morris. The Laurens/Milford boys tallied 80.5 points while the girls finished with 116.5.

Riley Stevens and Carter Stevens both recorded individual triples for L/M. Riley won the 100, 200, and 400 meter runs, while Carter took first in the 400 hurdles, 1600, and 3000.

On the girls side, Emily Stanley recorded a triple of her own, winning the 800, 1500, and 3000. Her teammates Kyrah Andrades and Sarah Munson both notched doubles, with Andrades winning the 400 and 400 hurdles and Munson winning the shot put and discus.

Samantha Severing tallied a triple for Downsville with win sin the 100, 200, and long jump.

3200m relay: 1. OHS, 9:18, 2. Windsor, 9:26; 110m hurdles: 1. Jack Gustafson (OHS), 25.7, 2. N. Ashe (OHS), 26.8; 100m: 1. Josh Nziza (OHS), 12.1, 2. L. Maben (W), 12.2, 3. E. House (OHS), 12.3; 400m relay: 1. Windsor, 51.7; 1600m: 1. Finlay Oliver (OHS), 5:01.8, 2. K. Jones (OHS), 5:08.8, 3. J. Sansom (W), 5:12.3; 400m: 1. Noah Lawrence (W), 53.1, 2. N. Kahl (OHS), 57.1; 400m hurdles: 1. Stephen Baker (OHS), 1:10.2; 800m: 1. Ian House (OHS), 2:42.9, 2. J. Gustafson (OHS), 2:43.1 2. J. Forster-Rothbart (OHS), 2:51.9; 200m: 1. Eli House (OHS), 27.4, 2. H. Clarke (OHS), 31.6; 3200m: 1. Colin Hartin (W), 11:03.2, 2. F. Oliver (OHS), 11:30.9, 3. V. Sheenan (W), 11:37.7; 1600m relay: 1. Windsor, 4:21.7, 2. OHS , 5:02.1; Shot put: 1. Tim Ghiorse (OHS), 39-8.5, 2. N. Ashe (OHS), 33-2; Discue: 1. Tim Ghiorse (OHS), 110-1, 2. N. Ashe (OHS), 75-7; High jump: 1. Josh Nziza (OHS), 5-6, 2. T. Krom (W), 5-6; Long jump: 1. Josh Nziza (OHS), 18-1.5; 2. N. Marra (W), 16-0, 3. L. Maben (OHS), 15-10; Triple jump: 1. Josh Nziza (OHS), 37-10.25, 2. L. Maben (OHS), 36-2.25, 3. E. House (OHS), 33-1.5; Pole vault: 1. Stephen Baker (OHS), 10-0

100m hurdles: 1. Kirsten Benedict (W), 19.8, 2. K. Jones (W), 20.63, 3. S. Scainimanico (OHS), 20.71; 3200m relay: 1. OHS; 100m: 1. Yuliah Johnson (OHS), 13.7, 2. K. Benedict (W), 14.4, 3. M. Nealis (OHS), 14.5; 1500m: 1. Autumn Nealis (OHS), 5:48.2, 2. A. Sloth (OHS), 7:17.6; 400m relay: 1. OHS, 57.0, 2. Windsor, 1:00.3; 400m: 1. Veronika Madej (OHS), 1:05.1, 2. L. Beattie (W), 1:13.4; 400m hurdles: 1. Lois Jelic (OHS), 1:21.2; 2. S. Scianimanico (OHS), 1:24.2; 800m: 1. Jordan Forbes (OHS), 2:58.5; 200m: 1. Yuliah Johnson (OHS), 28.5, 2. V. Madej (OHS), 29.6, 3. M. Nealis (OHS), 31.6; 3000m: 1. Autumn Nealis (OHS), 13:23.4; 1600m relay: 1. OHS, 5:31.6; Shot put: 1. Gabi Ragozzine (OHS), 30-6.5, 2. H. Ashe (OHS), 24-0, 3. S. Thomas (W), 23-2.5; Discus: 1. Gabi Ragozzine (OHS), 82-8, 2. S. Thomas (W), 61-8, 3. H. Ashe (OHS), 59-8; High jump: 1. Tiffani Lincoln (OHS), 4-6, 2. L. Beattie (W), 4-4; Long jump: 1. Tiffani Lincoln (OHS), 14-7.75, 2. M. Nealis (OHS), 13-3.5; 3. A. Evans (W), 10-3.25; Triple jump: 1. Tiffani Lincoln (OHS), 31-7.5; 2. K. Jones (W), 24-11.75; Pole vault: 1. Sabrina Scianimanico (OHS), 6-6

3200m relay: 1. DOW (Brunner, Aiello, Gaebel, Ree), 10:04.2, 2. L/M, 10:28.7; 110m hurdles: 1. Jacob Spoor (M), 23.4; 100m: 1. Riley Stevens (L/M), 11.8, 2. A. Ruiz (D), 11.9, 3. W. Clark (L/M), 12.7; 1600m: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 4:55.0, 2. G. Brunner, 5:30.3, 3. S. King, 5:46.7; 400m: 1. Riley Stevens (L/M), 55.4, 2. A. Steele (D), 59.7, 3. D. Aiello (D), 1:02.6; 400m relay: 1. L/M (Clark, Jubar, Rotollo, West), 53.0; 400m hurdles: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M0, 1:14.5, 2. J. Lapilusa (L/M), 1:17.1; 800m: 1. Tristian Reed (D), 2:27.9, 2. D. West (L/M), 2:33.0, 3. A. Gaebel (D), 2:36.5; 200m: 1. Riley Stevens (L/M), 24.0, 2. A. Ruiz (D), 24.2, 3. E. Jubar (L/M), 25.2; 3200m: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 11:51.1; 1600m relay: 1. L/M, 4:08.6, 2. DOW, 4:45.7; Long jump: 1. Wendell Clark (L/M), 16-11.5, 2. T. Reed (D), 13-6, 3. S. King (M), 12-10.5; Triple jump: 1. Andrew Ruiz (D), 34-4, 2. G. Brunner (D), 33-9.5, 3. Z. Brown (L/M), 31-4.75; High jump: 1. Ethan Jubar (L/M), 5-6, 2. A. Gaeble (D), 5-2, 3. J. Spoor (M), 4-6; Shot put: 1. Aaron Steele (D), 40-2, 2. S. Eckberg (L/M), 36-2, 3. N. Burlison (M), 30-2; Discus: 1. Sawyer Eckberg (L/M), 107-11, 2. L. Dewitt (D), 75-0, 3. J. Spoor (M), 70-1.5

3200m relay: 1. L/M (Walker, Cox, Allen, Bookhout), 13:47.8; 100m hurdles: 1. Nicole Stanley (L/M), 19.4, 2. B. Saggese (L/M), 20.3, 3. M. King (M), 20.5; 100m: 1. Samantha Severing (D), 13.2, 2. E. Chickerell (L/M), 14.3, 3. M. King (M), 14.5; 1500m: 1. Emily Stanley (L/M), 5:55.6, 2. P. Darling (D), 6:03.9, 3. A. Walker (L/M), 6:10.7; 400m: 1. Kyrah Andrades (L/M), 1:07.4, 2. K. Tilley (M), 1:10.5, 3. M. Saggese (L/M), 1:11.6; 400m relay: 1. L/M (Barown, Munson, Brodie, Chickerell), 58.0; 400m hurdles: 1. Kyrah Andrades (L/M), 1:18.9, 2. N. Stanley (L/M), 1:23.7, 3. E. Allen (L/M), 1:32.5; 800m: 1. Emily Stanley (L/M), 2:57.2, 2. A. Walker (L/M0, 3:05.4, 3. P. Darling (D), 3:14.8; 200m: 1. Samantha Severing (D), 27.5, 2. E. Chickerell (L/M), 29.9, 3. K. Andrades (L/M), 29.91; 3000m: 1. Emily Stanley (L/M), 13:24.1, 2. A. Walker (L/M), 14:36.1; 1600m relay: 1. L/M, 5:00.2; Long jump: 1. Samantha Severing (D), 13-9, 2. A. Munson (L/M), 13-6.5, 3. E. Chickerell (L/M), 12-7.5; Triple jump: 1. Alison Munson (L/M), 29-6.5, 2. M. Saggese (L/M), 27-4, 3. J. Brodie (L/M), 26-4.5; High jump: 1. Mariah Saggese (L/M), 5-0, T-2. K. Tilley (M), 4-0, T-2. B. Saggese (L/M), 4-0; Shot put: 1. Sarah Munson (L/M), 28-6, 2. N. Segina (L/M), 23-2, 3. T. Ives (M), 18-1; Discus: 1. Sarah Munson (L/M), 84-1, 2. N. Segina (L/M), 75-8, 3. Y. King (M), 58-8

TENNIS

The Oneonta tennis team earned a clean sweep on Tuesday, defeating Chenango Valley 7-0.

Chris Catan, Max Madej, Dylan Shaughnessy, and Peyton Mackey all won in singles action for the Yellowjackets.

Winning in doubles were the pairings of Jayden Zakala and Tyler Zakala, Tobias Carter and Makya Morrison, and Simmone Segal and Belal Holleran.

Oneonta will visit Susquehanna Valley on Wednesday.

Margaretville improved to 6-0 on the season Tuesday with a 7-0 victory over Windham-Ashland Jewett.

Picking up singles victories for the Blue Devils were Ryan McVitty, Diego Sanchez, Ivan Herrera, Mauricio Hernandez, and Tristan McVitty.

Winning in doubles were the pairings of Lenny Cordero and Damien Brewer, and Samantha Vonbernewitz and Cody Wayman.

Margaretville will host Stamford on Wednesday.

Singles: Chris Catan (OHS) def. Connor Frey, 6-3, 6-0; Max Madej (OHS) def. Austin Hewison, 6-4, 6-0; Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Gavin Mercik, 9-8 (7-4); Peyton Mackey (OHS) def. Alex Fedo, 9-3

Doubles: Jayden Zakala/Tyler Zakala (OHS) def. Chaf Cole/Kyle Santi, 9-2; Tobias Carter/Makya Morrison (OHS) def. Fenner/Sisson, 9-7; Simmone Segal/Belal Holleran (OHS) def. Caydin Gates/Cameron Singer, 9-6

Singles: Ryan McVitty (M) def. Rocco Morrelli, 9-4; Diego Sanchez (M) def. Dylan Langdon, 9-3; Ivan Herrera (M) def. Eric Potts 9-4; Mauricio Hernandez (M) def. Noah Desaches, 9-7; Tristan McVitty (M) def. Noash Desaches, 9-2

Doubles: Lenny Cordero/Damien Brewer (M) def. Ariel Valencia/Sadie Otten, 9-3; Samantha Vonbernewitz/Cody Wayman (M) def. Alexis Moss/Sophia Dyjak, 9-0